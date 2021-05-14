I came away depressed after reading the newspaper. I saw bad news was everywhere. Gas lines were forming up and down the East Coast due to a computer hack on the Colonial Pipeline. The number of migrant children at the border was reaching tens of thousands and no one seems to have an answer. The temperatures were rising again in the Middle East and missiles were flying everywhere.
How do you get away from it? You can’t bury your head in the sand. Where do you look for hope? I can tell you what I do. I’ve said it before. I’ll say it again. I look up. Psalm 121 says, “I lift my eyes to the hills — where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth.” Looking up is where you begin. It reminds us that there is more to life than what we see.
The other night I was out walking my dog. As Anna was sniffing the sidewalk, I looked up and saw the moon. The stars were shining brightly. Like King David centuries ago, I was awestruck that the God who created the heavens and earth could even be thinking about me. Yet, the Bible tells us that this God, who created us, loves us and has a plan for our lives.
This tells me that our lives matter. We are not here just to pass the time and then return to the dust. Our lives are bigger than that. God has invited us to join him in the act of reconciling the world and making it a better place. That’s why I said when I am looking for hope I look up. Then I look outward. If you want to connect with Jesus you got to be where the people are. That’s another place to find hope.
Pastor Andy Stanley tells about an encounter he had with an 87-year-old man at a coffee shop. Stanley said to him, “I bet you’ve seen a lot. How do you process all the bad things you read about in the newspapers?” The man looked at him and said, “A long time ago I learned not to see the world through the printed headlines. I always look at it through the people that surround me.”
He said, “I choose to write my own headlines.” Then he proceeded to give a few examples. He pointed to a couple sitting at a table across the way. “See that? My headline says, ‘Husband still loves his wife after all these years.’ It’s beautiful.” He pointed to another table. “Look over there. Want to know my headline? ‘Family makes time to visit grandma.’ Just look around you and you’ll find hope.”
He was right. It struck me that we often miss the good stuff because we aren’t looking for it. We tend to focus on what is wrong with the world instead of what is right. Don’t let the world get you down. Keep looking to God. He will show you where the real beauty is.
You won’t have to look very far. It can be found in a person you see every day, maybe even the one sitting across the table from you.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
