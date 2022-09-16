KATIE PIERCE, Wheeler, Girls Soccer, Junior; Pierce scored two goals and had an assist as Wheeler opened the season with victories over Griswold and Windham. The last time Wheeler started the season with two wins was 2011.

ILIANA RASHLEIGH, Stonington, Girls Soccer, Sophomore; Rashleigh scored a pair of goals as Stonington opened the season with a 7-0 win against Woodstock.

TOM SERLUCA, Westerly, Boys Soccer, Junior; Serluca scored two goals in a victory over defending Division II champion Chariho. Serluca also had a goal in a win against Fitch in the Piver Cup tournament.

REID DOSSANTOS, Chariho, Girls soccer, Junior; DosSantos had seven saves as Chariho defeated Stonington in the Piver Cup tournament. DosSantos has not allowed a goal in four games this season.

Vote

View Results