You can imagine my surprise when I ran into a man who seemed to recognize me. He said, “What are you doing here? I thought you’d be at work?” It was December of 2010. I was 4,000 miles from home on a trip with my daughter, Rachel. We were heading to the World Tap Dance Championships in Riesa, Germany.
He said, “Clarence?” I said, “No, I’m Cal. You must have confused me with someone else.” He laughed and said the words that have stuck with me over the years. “Well, you have a double in Dusseldorf!” and just like that he was on his way. Imagine that! There is a Cal Lord lookalike living somewhere in the world.
This idea that we have a twin, a double, a doppelganger has been around a long time. Marvin Gaye, in his classic love song, “You are Everything,” sings “Today, I saw somebody who looked just like you....” Many of us have had the experience of seeing someone that we think we recognize, only to find out it isn’t them.
With 7 billion people in the world, it’s fun to think that we might bump into our lookalike. Then again, just because someone looks like you doesn’t mean that they will be your exact double. In the original Star Trek series Captain Kirk and his crew meet their polar opposites in an episode titled, “Mirror, Mirror.”
The crew quickly discovers that in this mirror universe their doppelgangers are vicious, self-seeking antagonists. They are nothing like the original ensemble. Each person cares only about themselves and is quick to turn on their friends. There is no loyalty, no sense of community, no compassion for others.
It is hard to imagine that someone who looks like us could be so different. How confusing would that be to people who know us and meet them? That’s when it struck me that some of us have a problem. As Christians we are called to be the body of Christ and to represent Jesus in the world. Many of us fall short of doing so.
The truth is that when people see us they should see Jesus. That’s what it means to be a Christian. People should see lives radically transformed and made into his image. Jesus’ compassion, his grace, his glory should come shining through you and me. Just as Jesus reflected the Father, we should reflect him.
No one has come up to me and said, “Jesus?” I’d feel funny if that happened. Yet, that should be our goal. We should live in such a way that when people see us, they see Christ in us. Imagine what a different world it would be if all of us were more like Jesus. That’s the world we are called to live in. So let’s make it so!
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.