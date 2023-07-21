The epitaph on her gravestone read, “Her piano played the music of her soul. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother — Gertrude Rosenzweig Denn” What a beautiful way to sum up a life. Those few words tell you all you need to know about Gertrude. I walked away wishing I knew her. I saw the inscription while taking a walk among the tombstones after a quick visit to my mom.
My natural mom passed away when I was thirteen years old. I stop by her gravesite whenever I am in New London. She was a lost soul. She left us trying to find herself. Three years later she ended up dying in a tragic accident. She was thirty-one years old. Her gravestone lists her name and the dates of her birth and death. Nothing more.
Linda Ellis’ poem, The Dash, comes to mind when I think of my mom’s life. It reads, “For that dash represents all the time that they spent alive on earth. And now only those who loved them know what that little line is worth. For it matters not how much we own, the cars... the house... the cash. What matters is how we live and love, and how we spend our dash!”
As I walked through the cemetery, I noticed that very few of the markers listed much more than the names and dates. Yet, I had no doubt that each person buried there had a story to tell. They left behind a legacy that lives on through the people they touched in their lives. I know that’s true for my mom. Despite her brokenness, she is the reason I am who I am today.
There is probably someone who did that for you, too. They touched your life and made a difference. It might have been a teacher, a scout leader, a priest or rabbi, a neighbor or friend. For many of us it was our parents. I think we often underestimate the influence that we have on people’s lives. The things we say and do have a lasting significance.
We need to live each day knowing that we are creating a legacy that will outlive us. Entrepreneur Mark Timm writes, “Whether you like it or not, you are the most influential book your children will ever read on the subject of character.” It’s not just the children who are watching us. Others are watching too. Our actions speak louder than words. How we treat people makes a difference.
Jesus understood this. It is evident throughout the gospels. Whether the person was a high ranking Roman official, a poor widow or a person riddled with disease, Jesus treated them with respect and dignity. It is easy to see why he made such a positive impression on most people. He cared. In his life and death he took compassion to a whole new level.
He loved us so much that he went to the cross. The apostle John puts it this way: “For God so loved the world, (That’s you and me,) that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” He took the punishment for sin that we deserved. Through his sacrifice, we found forgiveness and reconciliation with God.
We celebrate his legacy every time we come to the Lord’s table. We are reminded how much God loves us and the price that was paid for our freedom. So embrace life. Celebrate God’s love by passing it on to the people you meet. In doing so, you will not only leave a legacy of your own, but you will also be glorifying God and honoring Jesus.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
