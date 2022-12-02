The last few weeks have been difficult. In the midst of preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas, three of our members lost their dads, including me, and one lost their older brother. It has been said that “death never takes a holiday.” It is a part of life that never pauses to let us enjoy the good parts. It also forces us to take stock of where we have been and where we are going.
As I began to reflect on my father’s life, a flood of memories came rushing back. My parents moved to Kentucky back in 1996. Every year I would sneak down for a visit. It was a chance to catch up and swap stories about what was happening in our lives. I always brought pictures of the kids along and never failed to tease them about being old enough to have a son who is pushing middle age.
I thought about the Thanksgiving Day when my two brothers and I surprised my parents by showing up at their home in Kentucky for the holiday. My mom was battling cancer. We all wanted to make sure she had a memorable holiday in case it was her last. There was the year I showed up like Santa Claus bringing the presents we had bought for them. These were good memories.
I carried them with me when I went to visit shortly after my mom died in 2012. The same was true on my last visit to see my dad. He had failed considerably. He was battling dementia. He was frail and thin as a rail. How different these visits were from previous visits. When I first started making the trip, my parents would pick me up at the airport. I’d hop in the car and the magic would begin.
You see, when I was riding in the back seat of their car, I entered a time warp that sent me back in time nearly 35 years. I was suddenly that 12-year-old boy again with mom and dad acting as chauffeur. It struck me then that my parents and I would always maintain this relationship of parent and child, even though we could speak to one another as adults. No matter what, I’d always be their son.
The same strange dichotomy is true in our relationship to God as well. Many of us view God as the creator or the Father and we give Him our adoration and praise. We sing the hymn, “Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God Almighty” as we catch a glimpse of His magnificent works. But there is another part of faith that is drawn out at this time of the year.
For the Christian, we begin to focus on the birth of Jesus. We look at Him as “Emmanuel,” God with us. As our faith grows we begin to sing the song, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” In Christ, God becomes our confidant and someone “who walks and talks with us” through the joys and trials of life. That is great. But it also can lead us away from seeing God in His rightful role as Lord of all.
It is good to know that God loves us and that in Christ, He walks with us. But it is always important to remember that no matter how that relationship evolves as we mature in faith, God will always be God, first and foremost. He is the one who knit us together in our mother’s wombs. He is the one who set the plan of creation in motion. For He is, and always will be, God. May we never forget that.
So come home and worship the Lord this Christmas season. Bless him by singing his praises and honoring him for all that he has done. For God is our Father, our Lord and our Savior. Let’s heed the words of another famous Christmas hymn, “O come let us adore him, Christ the Lord.”
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
