I looked down and was mortified. I thought I had gotten rid of it but it was still there. It was visible so that anyone could see it. I had the stain on my hands. My mind began racing. What would people think? Would they laugh? Would they think less of me? What could I do to assuage my guilt? The truth is that it was too late. I had to face the fact that I was going to have to live with it for a while.
This is the very reason I stay away from doing home improvement projects. This is why I don’t participate in the hands-on aspect of our mission trips. I am better at getting the coffee and donuts than I am at banging a hammer or wielding a paint brush. It’s not because I don’t want to do the work. I opt out because I am a mess-maker.
I am the reason that someone invented the tarps you lay down when painting a room. You’d know that was true if you saw me last week. I was staining the rails on my deck. I was trying to be careful. Yet, by the time I was done, I think I had more of the stain on me than on the wood surfaces.
Everything I touched had a remnant of the white stain on it. My phone, my glasses, my keys, my watch, and the cup I was drinking out of were all marked. There was a stain on the door handle. There were even a few footprints on the plywood where I had stood to paint the rails. It was a scene right out of the “Cat in the Hat” books.
Dr. Suess would say, “He had it on his hands. He had it in his hair. Paint was on his glasses, the paint was everywhere!”
The only thing I missed was a sign that said, “Cal was here!” Of course most people coming to our house could figure it out. They know me and what I’m capable of. Lori does all the heavy lifting in our home. What I didn’t realize was that even after I cleaned everything up, took my shower, and got dressed again, that I’d still be finding the stain on my hands days later.
As I sat in church looking down at my hands, it dawned on me that sin has the same effect on our lives. Once you get into it, it ends up tainting everything. It makes life messy. The stain gets on everything. You can’t hide it for very long. You try to clean it up and there are remnants still showing up when you least expect it.
The Good News is that when Jesus went to the cross, he became the best stain-remover ever. He went and took on the job of cleaning us up so that we could be acceptable to God. His sacrifice removed the stain of sin, once and for all. The prophet Isaiah says, “He was wounded and crushed because of our sins; by taking our punishment, he made us completely well.”
You may not be a painter, but Jesus can turn your mess into a masterpiece. Then you can live to tell the world just what he did for you. Better yet, you can do it with clean hands to go with your clean hearts.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
