Getting your driver’s license is a life-changing experience. It gives you the kind of freedom that most people yearn for. You are no longer dependent on anyone else to get you where you want to go. You just hop in the car and go. That was the case with my first Easter Sunrise Service. It was pitch black when I left home. The anticipation grew as I arrived. When the sun came up, I stood there and took it all in.
I have always loved Easter mornings. It was still dark when I got up this year and headed to Misquamicut State Beach for our annual Sunrise Service. Before long the sun was rising in the East and its reflection was spreading across the water. You couldn’t have planned a better backdrop for our service. It was beautiful. As we sang the hymn, “Christ the Lord has Risen Today,” you could feel God’s presence.
When Pastor Mal Davis shouted, “Christ has risen!” the crowd responded, “He has risen, indeed!” It was a great service that affirmed the fact that not only was the tomb empty on that first Easter morning but that Jesus was alive. When we sang, “He lives! He Lives! He is in the world today,” we affirmed the truth of the Gospel message. Jesus had done the impossible. He will be with us forever.
But what does that mean? Is he a physical presence? Is he a spiritual presence? A few hours later I was listening to the radio. There was a worship service being broadcast. The preacher’s message gave the answer to that question. He said that during Holy Week we recalled the fact that Jesus suffered a brutal death upon the cross. He died to take away the sins of the world. Three days later he arose.
The Good News is that because he rose, today he is still with us. He is side by side with all who believe. I like the way the apostle Paul puts it in Galatians 2:20: “I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me.” The preacher on Sunday paraphrased this by saying, “Jesus is not content to simply die for us. He wants to live within us!” He wants to change us and the world around us.
The church is the vehicle through which Jesus plans to transform the world. When I say the church, I’m not talking about physical buildings. I’m talking about the body of Christ. I’m talking about you and me. We have been called to be ambassadors. We have been tapped to go out and share the life-changing message of Christ. Every day becomes Easter because Christ arose.
Jesus called us the salt of the earth. Our job is to season the world. With Christ within us, we begin to exhibit the qualities of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control. The Apostle Paul calls these the fruit of the spirit. Filled with these gifts, others are drawn to us. It makes our job easier. It opens people up to the life-changing message of the Gospel.
Once you’ve come to experience the risen Christ, you will never be the same. You have the same kind of freedom to enjoy life’s greatest blessings as a newly licensed driver. So let Christ point you to the new day that is dawning. Then go out and share the news that He has risen. The world is waiting. You’ve got a message to share.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
