Nothing beats homemade chocolate chip cookies. Even if he had to do an ungodly amount of pushups, he told us it was worth it. The crowd laughed as he told the story from his days as a Marine in boot camp on Parris Island. I didn’t catch his name but it was one of the lighter moments at the recognition service for Vietnam-era veterans from Stonington.
They filled the Stonington High School auditorium. Some had seen time in the swamps of Vietnam. Others had played support roles back home and at various stations in Europe and in the South Pacific. A few shared stories about the mistreatment and disrespect they received as they returned home. It should never have happened that way. The Secretary of State said this recognition was long overdue.
As I listened to their names being called and watched the veterans come forward to receive their awards, it struck me that each of them had a story. They all had unique experiences. The keynote speaker was an official from the Department of Veteran Affairs. She had been a nurse flying missions in and out of the country with the wounded. The experiences changed her life and she found a way to give back.
Sometimes we look at a group of people and lump them together. Whether it’s veterans, millennials, people of color or people of faith, we treat them as if they were a homogenous group. Media outlets reinforce the idea. The result is that we embrace stereotypes and base our interactions with individuals upon the collective understanding of which group a person is from.
The truth is that we need to see people for who they are, not who we think they are. We need to sit down and listen to one another. We need to hear the stories that shape people’s lives. Then we can begin to see each person as the unique and beautiful person God created them to be. That’s how God sees us. He doesn’t see black or white, old or young. Each and every one of us is a child of God.
That’s what stands out in Jesus’ encounters with people throughout the Gospels. It is as if time stood still when he met someone. Think about the story in Luke 8. Jesus is en route to visit a dying girl when a woman who had been sick for years brushes up against him. He stops. He looks around and asks the crowd, “Who touched me?” He sees the woman. She stops, falls down and shares her story.
Everyday people came into Jesus’ life and he celebrated each encounter. Whether it was a Jewish leader named Nicodemus, a leper who asked for healing, a Samaritan woman he met at the well, or Zacchaeus, a hated tax collector, Jesus saw them as individuals that needed the good news he had come to bring. The truth is that every day God sends people our way. They brush up against us hoping to find a healing word.
What would happen if we slowed down and started noticing the people that God sent our way? What would happen if we took the time to engage people and listen to their stories? Some of the divisions that we experience would begin to disappear. People would treat one another with more civility. Just maybe we would begin to see the kingdom of God materialize right in front of us. It is worth a try. So let’s do it.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.