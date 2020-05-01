I was so excited to see George W. Bush arrive at the church. I had been waiting and wasn’t sure when it would happen. I knew it would, if I was patient. I was getting ready to head out the door on Tuesday morning when I saw him. A flutter of excitement flowed through me.
I grabbed him and brought him into my office just so I could look at him. Then I put him on my bookshelf next to Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. My presidential library contains over 100 biographies, mugs, and other collectibles.
I’ve got Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream” and her famous book, “Team of Rivals.” I have Carl Sandberg’s “Lincoln” and Richard Reeve’s biographies on Kennedy, Nixon and Reagan.
I have Ronald Chernow’s books on Washington and Grant, David McCullough’s books “Truman” and “John Adams.” The collection features Bill Clinton’s, autobiography, “My Life” and Barack Obama’s “The Audacity of Hope.” In all, 26 presidents are represented in my collection.
The bobbleheads are relatively new to my library. I started with Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan. Last Christmas my daughter, the history teacher, gave me John Adams, Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson. I think she wanted to insure I had a balanced sense of history. LOL!
On days like today, when I have a lot on my mind, I look over at them. From what I’ve read, these leaders each carried a heavy weight of responsibility in their day. My troubles, on any given day, seem mild compared to keeping a nation together in the midst of a civil war.
I’ve never had to restart the economy after a Great Depression. I don’t go to bed at night worrying about the unrest of a nation or the mounting death toll from war. When faced with great trials, almost all of them looked to God, and prayed for wisdom and deliverance for the nation.
So when life gets tough, like it has over the last couple of months, maybe we should follow their example. We don’t have to carry the burdens ourselves. In the Gospel of Matthew our Lord says, “Come to me, all you who are weary and carrying heavy burdens and I will give you rest.”
Throughout Scripture, God calls on us to lean into him with our burdens. In Psalm 55 we read, “Turn your burdens over to the Lord and he will take care of you.” In Psalm 46 we read, “God is our refuge and strength, a great help in times of stress.”
So are you having a rough time right now? Cast your cares, your worries and your anxiety on God, for as it says in 1 Peter 5:7, “God cares for you.” We will get through this because God will make a way. Lean into him and let his strength become your strength!
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.