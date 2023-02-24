I should have known something was up. I brought Baxter in to have his nails clipped. While I was at the pet store waiting for him to come out, a woman said, “I like your new sweater.” A little later I was at Stop & Shop picking up a few things for home. A young boy passed me and asked, “Is that a new sweater?” I chuckled and said, “Yes. My wife picked it out.”
Lori has great taste in clothing. She has an eye for fashion and the ability to shop for the best price. I used to pick out a shirt, sweater or pair of pants strictly by the price. The cheaper, the better. I don’t do that anymore. I let her shop. That’s why I was soaking up the compliments. I was feeling pretty good. Of course, “the third time’s the charm,” as the old saying goes.
When a church member complimented me on my “new” sweater later that day, I was struck by how three different people could know that I was wearing it for the first time. They were right. Lori gave it to me on Valentine’s Day. I had pulled it out of the plastic that morning, ripped off the tag and put it on. It wasn’t until I got home that I noticed the six-inch sticker on my chest that read “XL.”
Talk about embarrassing! Not only was I broadcasting to everyone I met that I was wearing a new sweater, but I was also saying it was made for a husky boy like me. Aargh! Have you ever got caught out like that? Unfortunately it happens all too often. I have a friend who won’t put a fish symbol on her car. She says that she is bound to do something that will embarrass both her and Jesus.
Years ago I read a book titled, “The Authentic Pastor” by Rev. Dr. Gene Bartlett. It changed my life. The premise of the book was that pastors and priests shouldn’t pretend to be something they are not. God called us because of who we are, not in spite of it. We can use our gifts and our experiences to minister to others. This is also true for every believer because we are all called.
Let’s be honest. We all have faults and shortcomings. The apostle John is pretty blunt in his letters. He says, “If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us ....” I saw a cartoon that showed a number of people at a party. Each one had a sign on their back with a different sin highlighted. One man’s sign read “Gossip!” Another man’s read “Liar” and so on.
The good news is that God knows our weaknesses and the Apostle John declares, “If we confess our sins he is faithful and just and will forgive our sins....” It is that grace that we can celebrate and share with others. We don’t have to pretend to be perfect because we aren’t. We are forgiven. Therefore we can live authentically as those who have been given a new lease on life.
The world needs us Christians to be honest about the struggles we face. Life isn’t always easy. We stumble and sometimes fall. They also need to know that we have a God who cares. He stands with us. He lifts us up. He encourages us along the way and helps us become the person he wants us to be.
During the Lenten season, why not turn to God. Ask him to help you grow in your faith so you can become the person that you were created to be.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.