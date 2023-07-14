Sitting in the front of the airplane gives you a unique perspective on things. You witness little events that the rest of the passengers never see. I was in the eighth row for my flight home from Puerto Rico. As people were boarding the plane, I watched their eyes as they scanned the plane searching for the best of the remaining seats.
It is first come, first served for seats on Southwest Airlines flights. You’d think it would be a free for all with everyone climbing over everyone for the best seats. The truth is that it is surprisingly calm. Yet, you can see the concern on people’s faces as they get closer to the end of the line. For those traveling with someone, they worry that they will be seperated.
I’ve been there. I know how it feels. On the way down to the convention I was the last person in line. As you cross the portal, you wonder if you will have to squeeze into a middle seat? You ask yourself if there will be an overhead storage space left for your bag? The greatest fear is that you’ll find that they overbooked the flight and you’ll have to get off the plane.
Fortunately there was a middle seat about eight rows in. Everyone in front of me had bypassed it. I knew that there wasn’t going to be a better option. There were two ladies in the row. One looked settled in for the three hour flight. She had already put in her earbuds. Her eyes were closed. The other woman looked like an offensive lineman ready to block anyone trying to get the seat.
That didn’t deter me from claiming the seat. I climbed in, prepared myself for the long ride, and pulled out my iPad. Then I stuffed my computer bag under the seat in front of me. As the stewardess came down the aisle and closed the overhead bins, I noticed a woman heading toward the front of the cabin. Just as she started to head into the cockpit, a second stewardess appeared.
I couldn’t hear what was said, but the woman got turned around and was directed to the restroom on the left. I had to laugh. Apparently she was confused. She saw the open door and thought the cockpit led to the bathroom. It was an innocent mistake but it could have led to an unmitigated disaster. Thankfully someone was there to show her the way.
We sometimes call people like that our guardian angels. In Chapter 8 of the biblical book of Acts, Philip gets a nudge from the Holy Spirit. He is told to go south and wait by the road leading out of Jerusalem. There he meets an Ethiopian man. The man was confused and struggling to understand what he was reading. Philip sits down with him and explains the Scriptures. Next thing you know, the man is baptized.
These incidents remind us that God is always watching out for us. He is waiting in the wings, ready to intervene when we need help. Sometimes he calls and dispatches us to be that guide. When we show up, we can turn the person around and help them get where they are going. So if you start feeling a gentle nudge to go somewhere or do something, don’t ignore it. You just might be someone’s angel today.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
