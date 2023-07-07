When I heard that Nikita had been nominated for President of the denomination, I was ecstatic. She is the perfect person to fill that office for the next two years. She is an intelligent, gifted leader. She is a charismatic, spirit-filled pastor. She makes everyone feel special. I worked with her when she was serving here in Rhode Island. I was blessed every time we met.
We all know people like that. We are blessed when they come into our lives. They usually show up when we feel discouraged or perplexed. Jesus was the best at that. In a chance meeting in chapter four of the gospel of John, a Samaritan woman comes to Jacob’s well. She is guarded and suspicious. She meets Jesus and goes away a changed woman, excited to tell the world about her divine encounter.
When I ran into Nikita at the convention center, I gushed a bit. Then we hugged. I told her I just heard the news. I wanted to hear all about the selection process. She laughed and responded that she didn’t quite know what to say. She’d always been open to God’s call. She told me she was simply in the right place at the right time. It was a God thing. I laughed. Her selection was perfect. It fit with the convention’s theme.
Our theme was “For Such a Time as This”. During the convention, the speakers told how God called people to step up when there was a need. Queen Esther was a prime example. She came to her position almost as if by chance. Her predecessor, Queen Vashti, had angered the King. She was banished. Shortly thereafter, Esther was chosen to succeed her. You can read the whole story in the biblical book of Esther.
You will notice that the choice of Esther had far reaching consequences. She became the Queen at a time when the Jewish people were facing great persecution. Just as things were reaching a boiling point, her uncle told her that her selection was all God’s doing. It was God’s timing. He had raised her up at just the right moment so that she could intervene on behalf of the Jewish people. The rest is history.
You don’t need to dive very deep into the Scriptures to see God raising up men and women, at just the right time, to do significant things. He does it again and again. He chooses Abraham, Moses, Hannah, Samuel, David, Deborah, and Mary. It seems as if the only qualification they have is a willingness to use their gifts and to trust and obey God. Once that happens, they go on to make history.
There is no such thing as coincidence. When things line up just right, you can be sure that God is in it. Have you considered that you are where you are today, because God wants to use you there? You think it is just a job. God sees it as a place where he can use you to make a difference. You see yourself as a member of a committee. God sees the impact you can make in that position .
If we look at the world through God’s eyes, we see things differently. Every situation is an opportunity to bring God’s light into the darkness. Every day gives us another chance to share his love and make a difference. We simply need to answer the call. God will open the doors. He will make a way. Before long, you will be in the right place at the right time to be a blessing. Don’t believe me? Just ask Nikita.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
