I was going through some old notes. I often write down thoughts and sermon ideas on the memo pad on my phone. They get stored away until I go searching for something to preach on or to use as a subject for these weekly columns. I had a bit of a writer’s block this morning. So I went to the phone.
What did I find? There was a note asking a few questions. “How often do we need to wash our hands? Is using sanitizer enough? Can you do it too much?” You might think this was written shortly after the pandemic began in March. It’s the kind of question that was on our minds. We were all washing our hands a lot.
I remember being told that we were to wash for at least 20 seconds. A friend of mine mentioned that this was the time it took to recite the Lord’s Prayer (Our Father) three times or the Happy Birthday song two times. A lot of us found creative ways like that to keep our hands under the water the whole time.
Oddly enough, this note was written late last year. I wrote it long before I heard about the coronavirus. We weren’t even talking about it yet. I wrote these questions because I was visiting a couple of patients in the hospital. My practice has been to sanitize in and sanitize out from my days working with Hospice.
Little did I suspect that we’d all be doing this in just a few months. Hand-washing became the number one weapon against contracting the disease. I wonder if people will let up a bit as things begin to return to normal? I know I plan to keep on washing my hands, no matter what they say. Will you?
A thought popped into my head when I wrote that note last winter. Washing our hands is sort of like confessing our sins. Can you do that too often? Temptation is all around us. We stumble and fall every day. Life gets busy and we let it go.
In Psalm 51, we hear David’s confession and prayer. The poetry touches our souls as he writes, “Cleanse me with hyssop, and I will be clean. Wash me and I will be whiter than snow...,” and he finishes that thought by asking God to create in him a pure heart and to renew a steadfast spirit within him.
The truth is that every prayer should have a moment of confession within it. Whether you are thinking about what’s happening in society today, or your own personal sins of omission and commission, we should always be prepared to humble ourselves, and confess our sin to God. None of us are perfect. We all fall short of God’s glory.
Confession is good for the soul. In 1 John we read, “If we confess our sins, God is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” It’s like washing your hands. You can’t do it often enough.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
