My grandfather, on my mother’s side, was a great storyteller. To say that he stretched the truth a bit would have been an understatement. When I told him that I was sensing a call to ministry, he told me that he was an ordained minister. I balked at that one. Yet, he told me that Jesus came to visit him one night and it changed his life. I could believe that.
I should have known that he was pulling my leg when he told me that I was a direct descendant of Crazy Horse, the Lakota Indian chief. I believed him. It was cool to think that I was connected to the legendary warrior who helped secure victory at the Battle of Little Bighorn. I think every child wants to be related to someone important. I bragged about it to my friends. Later on, I told my children about it.
So you can imagine my disappointment when I got the results of my DNA test a few years ago. I had a little bit of everything in the results. I had a bit of European Jew, Lithuanian and Latvian blood in me. I also had some Italian, Scandinavian and a good percentage of English in my blood. My mom always said I was the Heinz 57 of cultural mixes. What I didn’t have was even the tiniest trace of Native American blood.
So much for being related to someone famous, right? That all changed when I started going to church back in the 1970s. It was there that I first learned about God. I tell people that as a little boy I had the good fortune to have a wonderful Sunday School teacher. I don’t remember much about her except I recall that she sat me on her lap. She whispered over and over again in my ear that God loved me.
Those reassuring words carried me through my turbulent teen and young adult years. You see, my mother left us when I was 10 years old. I internalized her leaving. I grew up thinking that there must be something wrong with me. I believed it was my fault and that no one could love me. What saved me were those words that had been embedded deep within my soul at a tender age. “God loves you.”
I came to realize what that meant sitting in a seminary class. My professor was discussing Romans 8. The Apostle Paul declares that we have been adopted by God. Now we are joint heirs with Jesus. We can call him “Abba, Father!” That’s how much God loves us. He wants us to be part of his family. No matter what you may have come to believe about yourself, you are precious in God’s eyes.
Getting back to my grandfather and his stories, it would have been cool to be related to a famous Indian chief. Because of our faith though, we have an even greater relationship to claim. We are now, by virtue of our adoption, connected forever to the creator of the universe, the alpha and omega, the bright morning star. What can be cooler than that?
So go ahead and tell your friends who your Father is. Then invite them to come home with you this Easter. Maybe they will become a member of the family too and know the same that we do.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
