The package claimed that it contained freeze-dried scrambled eggs and bacon. I did a double-take. There was one with beef stew and another with pasta primavera. The one that caught my eye, though, was the freeze-dried ice cream sandwich. The package simply said, “No drip. No mess!” I laughed.
These items were in the camping section with the tents and outdoor equipment. The products are made by a company called Mountain House. I went to their website. It noted that many of their items were sold out due to high demand. It must have been the ice cream sandwiches!
I’m not much of a camper. The last time I went was back in the 1980s. I stocked up on Doritos and comfort food for the trip. We brought burgers, hot dogs and soda in a cooler. No one thought to pick up the Mountain House stuff. Honestly, I wouldn’t know the first thing about cooking freeze-dried food.
I always thought this was the type of product made for astronauts. Come to find out it’s true. There is a great video on YouTube featuring former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino talking about eating food in space. He noted that a lot of their food is freeze-dried. It’s easier to prepare and eat. Someone asked him about ice cream. He chuckled.
“They always ask me about the ice cream. They see it in the museums. It fascinates them.” Massimino explained that the reason they always feature it is because they have so much of it left over. “It’s horrible! No one liked it. It always comes back uneaten.”
Another interesting thing he said about eating in space is the fact that crumbs are the enemy of astronauts. He explained that crumbs just float around. You aren’t even aware of them until they become a hazard. They get in your eyes and on the instruments and make a mess of everything.
As he was speaking, it struck me that the effects of sin are like that. We do things and don’t realize the consequences of our actions. We say, “Who is it hurting?” Whether it is speeding on the highway or indulging in alcohol, we act as if we are the only one that will be affected by it. Too often there is collateral damage when things go wrong.
God calls us to live by a higher standard. We’ve been called to love God with all our being and to love our neighbors. In the aftermath of the horrific murder of George Floyd, I think we need to be more intentional in our relationships. We need to respect and honor each other. That’s how we can love God and our neighbors at the same time.
We can’t continue to let the crumbs fall wherever they land. For we are all the children of God. We must work together, with the help of the Lord, to create a more just and equitable society for everyone. It has to begin with you and me.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
