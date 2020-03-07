From Barrie Hesp of Noank, a friend, faithful reader and abiding critic, comes a centuries-old tale with bracing immediacy under the current threat of COVID-19, the coronavirus. It is a story, as he says, “of horror and heroism … of how quarantine worked.”
Hesp, a former research chemist in drug discovery who retired in 2001 from Pfizer Inc. in Groton, was raised in England, in the Peak District of Derbyshire. It was there, in his youth, that he first heard the story of Eyam, a lovely and ancient stone village in the Peak District, known since the 1660s as “the plague village.”
“My great-great-great grandparents were married in Eyam parish church in 1815. Each of the direct line from them to me lived all their lives in the Peak District,” he wrote in a recent email. “The story of the Eyam Plague is one of horror and bravery. It is a story of how quarantine worked. It now appears that in the jet age quarantine is unlikely to be successful, as current experience with COVID-19 is showing.”
Still, he finds the story relevant under the threat of a COVID-19 pandemic, and he wanted me to know it.
Geraldine Brooks, the Australian-born journalist and writer of historical fiction, turned the story of Eyam into the novel, “Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague,” published in 2001.
In the mid-1660s, Eyam was a village with a population of what historians estimate as between 350 and 800 people, according to an account published by the BBC in 2016, and about 20 miles from where Hesp was born in Derbyshire.
There, in 1665, a bale of cloth arrived from London, where the Bubonic Plague, or Black Death, already had killed thousands of inhabitants. “A tailor’s assistant named George Viccars was said to have opened the bale and hung the cloth in front of a hearth to dry, unwittingly stirring the disease-ridden fleas carrying the plague,” reads the BBC story.
Hesp picks up the story: “When the plague took hold, the villagers, led by the rector, decided to quarantine the entire village and were prepared to sacrifice themselves to prevent the plague from spreading outside the area. Church services were held in the open. An arrangement was made to supply the villagers with food and other items by leaving them some distance from the village. The villagers paid for the food and other items by leaving coins in a well in the hope that this would prevent onward transmission. They knew many of them would die.”
According to the BBC account, the decision by the rector, William Mompesson, to persuade villagers to stay to protect the nearby towns of Sheffield and Bakewell from being infected was complicated by the fact he was newly arrived and not particularly liked by the people of Eyam. However, he enlisted the help of the previous pastor, Thomas Stanley, who was still living at the edge of the village. Thomas had been removed by church authorities because he had refused to use the Book of Common Prayer in religious services, a consequence of the restoration of the monarchy in England over the Cromwellian Puritan government, to which Stanley and Eyam were aligned.
In any event, Stanley came to the new rector’s side, and the village assented to the dreadful plan.
But it worked.
From June 24, 1666, when the village was enclosed — no one let in or out — onward, some 260 village inhabitants, from no fewer than 76 different families, died by the time, a year later, that the plague subsided. Among those dead was Catherine Mompesson, the wife of the rector, who was 27. Another woman buried her husband and six children.
The BBC quoted a local historian, Ken Thompson, chairman of the Eyam Museum: “Who would have thought they would have agreed to do that and put themselves and their families in mortal danger, which is what they did, so much so that at least a third of the population died. They knew they were risking life and limb but they still agreed to do it.”
Barrie Hesp has visited Eyam several times, the first on a boyhood school outing. He has seen the signs of that horror: mass graves in the churchyard, and family graves scattered around the village in clusters.
“When visiting this beautiful English village with its typically English gardens, it is perhaps hard to imagine what it must have been like in those terrible times,” he wrote. “And as a Derbyshire native, I am proud of the bravery of the villagers.
“Again, I think this is all relevant as we face the prospect of a COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s give strength to our scientists as they use current knowledge to push the frontiers in the search for a cure.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
