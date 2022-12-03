I met Jim Loomis during a lunchtime stroll in New London nearly 20 years ago when I came across him holding a paint brush and touching up the exterior of Zavala, a Mexican restaurant at the foot of State Street across from Union Station, opened by his beloved stepdaughter Genine Zavala and her husband, Martin Zavala, with backing from Loomis and his wife, Janice.
I last saw him maybe a decade ago, sitting alone at the bar of Milagro Cafe, the successor to Zavala on Water Street in Stonington Borough, where he was affectionately known as Pop and would often stop in. He would confront divorce, the death of Genine in 2016, succumbing after a lengthy struggle with a heart defect, and, so far as I know, never completing the book he’d dedicated so much of his time to in the early years of our acquaintance.
Loomis, who died days before Thanksgiving at age 81 from Lewy body dementia, told me that he was a Coast Guard pilot in Vietnam — one of only a handful of Coast Guard pilots there — and that he replaced the one pilot among them to be killed in Vietnam.
His name was Jack C. Rittichier, 34, and from Ohio, and from the day I met Loomis he was dedicating himself to telling the life story of this lost pilot he’d never met.
In the fall of 2003, Loomis journeyed to Arlington National Cemetery to pay respects to the remains of Rittichier, a lieutenant in the Coast Guard piloting a HH 3E helicopter — one of the “Jolly Green Giants” or simply “Jolly Greens” — that left Da Nang Air Base on June 9, 1968, attempting to rescue a downed Marine pilot.
Rittichier, once a captain in the Air Force, joined the Coast Guard in the mid-1960s and was among a crew of four killed when the helicopter was hit by ground fire and went down or exploded. It wasn’t until May 2002, after years of searching, that the crash site was found near the Laos-Vietnam border, some nine miles from where the chopper was reported down. The U.S. Army Central Identification Laboratory in Hawaii identified the remains.
Raised in New York City and upstate New York, Loomis enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1959, earned a commission in 1965 and then received flight training in Pensacola, Fla. He applied for an exchange program under which three Coast Guard pilots served in an Air Force rescue squadron in Vietnam, and three Air Force pilots, in turn, got stateside duty at Coast Guard stations.
However, Loomis initially didn’t qualify because he was too junior — he was a lieutenant and the billet was for lieutenant commander.
“Then this guy got killed and I was told there was a dearth of volunteers,” he told me. “The Coast Guard detailer called me and said ‘I can’t tell you where you’re going, but you better get more insurance.’ Ten of us went over there and Rittichier was the only one who didn’t come back. I ended up being his replacement.”
Loomis flew rescue missions in Vietnam for a year, returned here to be a flight instructor in the Coast Guard and after leaving the service worked as a private pilot on corporate planes, carrying as passengers, among others, the Rockefellers for nearly two decades and reportedly Sports Illustrated swimsuit models.
He would send me chapters of his planned book.
Rittichier, he learned, attended Kent State University in Ohio, Class of ’56, and was captain of the football and track teams, chair of the Pork Barrel — a campus entertainment — and an officer in the Air Force ROTC. One of his classmates told a Kent State publication that Rittichier was “James Dean and Marlon Brando, all in one package. When he walked across campus, you noticed him.”
Rittichier also elevated himself to Kent State athletic glory during his senior year when he made a 90-yard touchdown run against rival Bowling Green University that gave his team, known as the Golden Flashes, their first bowl bid in what was known as the 1954 “Refrigerator Bowl.” (The game, played in Evansville, Ind., from 1948 until 1956, was named for local refrigerator production.)
This athletic and military champion graduated from Kent State with a bachelor of fine arts degree.
Loomis covered all of this and produced what appeared to be half the book in relatively little time. He wrote a strong narrative and was good at organizing the biographical details.
We talked about it several times, and then his writing slowed until, finally, either he stopped or he ceased sending me copy. He had a hard time bringing it all home. We didn’t talk much after that, though I did notice he sent acerbic and brief letters to the editor of The Day about political absurdities.
Several years ago, Loomis traveled to Kent State for the presentation of the football team’s most valuable player award that had been renamed the Lt. Jack Columbus Rittichier Award through the efforts of Loomis and one of Rittichier’s football teammates and the Coast Guard Aviation Association and Kent State University Athletics.
Jim Loomis’ dedication to and inspiration from the life of a pilot he never knew sustained, despite the fate of the book. When I first met him, he’d just returned from attending Rittichier’s funeral at Arlington’s Coast Guard Hill. As soon as he heard about the ceremony, he wanted to be there.
He hitched a ride to Arlington from New London on the U.S. Coast Guard Band bus.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
