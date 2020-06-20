As the Westerly YMCA reawakens, I wanted to check in with some of the fellas who were part of the regular early- to mid-afternoon crew in the men’s locker room, most of them swimmers and a few, like me, denizens of the sauna.
It was paramount, before writing this, to know that Joe Calamita, out in the woodsy remove of Old Mill Road in Charlestown, was doing well. At 89, he’s the senior member among us, and, as I wrote in a profile of him for The Sun last July, the one with the most humble disposition and most joyous laugh.He invariably brightened our day.
“I’ve been taking walks, reading books about the Bible, taking naps, fetching mail, watching a little TV,” he told me last week when I reached him by phone.Joe worked in the greenhouse and as a groundskeeper at the University of Rhode Island, and had a lawn-mowing business in Charlestown.
Because of his age, and understandably cautious nature these days, he said he would not return to the Y, where he walked in one of the swimming pools, for some time yet.
Joe would arrive at the Y around 2 in the afternoon each day during the week, and a short time later his buddies, Ted Parberry and Gary Fox, both of whom live in Pawcatuck, and Burt Strom, from Wakefield, would appear for their laps in the pool.
Ted, in his late 70s, returned to the reopened Y a week ago Friday, signing up in advance for an hour in the pool, and a shower, after filling out disclosure forms about health and absolving the Y from liability.
The group showers and the sauna are still closed, but the individual shower stalls are available.
Once a professor of mathematics at Wells College in upstate New York, he moved here as chief science consultant with the Navy for Analysis and Technology in North Stonington. He’s been walking almost daily with his friend from the Y, Gary Fox, since the pandemic shuttered the Y and most everything else in March.
They walk in Wilcox Park and along Elm Street in Westerly, Barn Island in Stonington and downtown Mystic and Noank village, among other places.
“I’ve been practicing the piano,” he told me. “Learning pieces I’ve neglected.”
As for piano, Gary Fox, a couple of years younger than Parberry, is a performer and composer, adept at various moods and styles, but a seductive practitioner of what might be called “Cocktail Music,” that image of a dark, dim room with a lone pianist, little tables and a handsome bar with a mirror behind it, and when the music begins, the lights go down and service ceases.
His day job, all his career, was as a licensed clinical social worker with a master’s of social work, but, as he says, he’s been a keyboard guy all his life with a love of music passed on to his family.
Sporting a healthy gray pony tail, he’s readily spotted in the locker room, but he’s not the only one of the friends to pull his hair back. Burt Strom, the transplanted New Yorker, sports a more modest tail.
Modest sums up Burt, as well, but his friends happily betray him with tales of his talents as an electrical engineer, furniture designer, boat builder, all the while devoted to tying flies and fly fishing. Lately he’s been building a roll-top desk.
Burt did allow that early on he worked as a staff scientist at the Columbia University Electronics Research Lab. He holds a master’s in electrical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.
He’s been walking near his home in Wakefield, but, like Joe, will wait until he deems it safe for him to return to the Y. He, Ted and Gary have a Zoom session once a week.
For Burt’s 78th birthday, Gary composed a lively ditty which he sings in his best Yiddish accent with the refrain: “Oy, vey! Oy, vey! Oy, vey! What a day! What a day! What a day!”
One of my sauna mates, the Rev. Bruce Shipman of Groton, a semi-retired Episcopal priest and graduate of Carleton College, plans to return in early July to Oaxaca, Mexico, where for the last few years he has been interim leader of an Anglo church, though his travels, already postponed once, remain virus-tentative.
Bruce and I took to the heat and argued religion for years at the Mystic Y — where the sauna had been a welcome respite since 1983, when the then-Mystic Community Center opened — until the sauna was sacrificed during the recent renovation, and so we transferred our routine to Westerly.
“I learned early on how much I missed going to the Y, doing a few laps in the pool and sweating in their sauna, where there was (almost) always good conversation …,” he wrote in an email. “For exercise I take walks in the neighborhood, but that’s no substitute for the Y.”
He said he’s been working to improve his Spanish, and always a dedicated reader, has been focusing on Henry Adams and other 19th-century Americans including Henry James, Edith Wharton, John La Farge, John Hay, Bernard Berenson and James Russell Lowell.
Having wrangled with Bruce in heated conversation, I will vouch for his reading. He has a formidable mind, and, as I like to tease, an operatically resonant voice.
So here we all are, still, to tell the tales of these dark and sheltered months, though I suspect it will be a spell before we tell them face-to-face in the Y locker room.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
