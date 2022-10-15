For Stonington, it has long been a source of both pride and ironic amusement that Whistler’s father once lived here.
Moreover, he, George Washington Whistler, is buried here in Stonington (Evergreen) Cemetery.
In fact, Whistler’s mother, Anna Matilda McNeill Whistler, lived here, briefly, too, as did the artist himself, James Abbott McNeill Whistler, in early childhood.
That story, more or less, is known. Whistler’s father, an engineer overseeing construction of railroads, was working on the Providence to Stonington line in the late 1830s.
However, in concert with the Oct. 15 opening of the exhibition “Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano” at Mystic Seaport Museum, my friend Jennifer Lacker, of Mystic, an art and antiques appraiser, started lobbying for a piece about the painting known familiarly as “Whistler’s Mother,” but named by the artist, “Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1.” It was completed in 1871.
Whether it is advocating bicycling for all ages and biking safety on local roads or extolling fine art and furniture, few match Jennifer Lacker’s passion, so after listening to her proclaim that “Whistler’s Mother” was virtually as recognizable worldwide as the “Mona Lisa,” I was persuaded to take another look.
No less an art critic than Peter Schjeldahl, of The New Yorker, wrote in 2015, after viewing it at Williams College in Massachusetts: “The work is on loan to the Clark Art Institute, in Williamstown, from the Musée d’Orsay, in Paris. In 1891, it became the first American art work ever bought by the French state, and it remains the most important American work residing outside the United States.”
But my friend Jennifer had more of the story to tell. In essence, she said, “Whistler’s Mother” single-handedly saved the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
To help me relate that tale, she loaned me her copy of “Whistler’s Mother: An American Icon,” edited by Margaret F. MacDonald and published in 2003 by Lund Humphries in England.
Anna McNeill, the daughter of a doctor, was born in 1804 in North Carolina. One of her sisters, Kate, eventually married Dr. George E. Palmer of Stonington, and settled with him in the village. Through her brother, William, who attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Anna met her future husband, George Washington Whistler, who studied engineering at West Point. Both William McNeill and George Whistler became prominent railroad engineers.
Anna was Whistler’s second wife. His first wife died young, leaving him with three children to look after. Anna, then 27, and George, 31, married in New York in 1831.
`They had five children together — James was born in 1834 in Lowell, Mass. — and embarked on a somewhat itinerate life due to George’s involvement with the construction of railroads, living in New Jersey, Lowell, Mass., Springfield, Mass., and Stonington before George was appointed, in 1842, by Tsar Nicholas I of Russia as chief engineer for the construction of the railroad between St. Petersburg and Moscow.
The family followed him to Russia a year later and lived in St. Petersburg for six years. James’ health suffered during Russian winters and he moved to England where the family had connections. In 1848, a cholera epidemic spread in Russia and George died of the disease in April 1849.
Anna, left with a modest income derived from railroad stocks from her husband’s estate, returned to the United States with her children and a servant in August 1849. Later that month, her husband’s coffin arrived and he was buried in Stonington Cemetery, next to two of the couple’s sons who died at a young age.
Quoting from the book, “Stonington is a coastal town in the south of Connecticut. Anna’s sister, Kate, was by then well settled there, and the Palmers’ ‘Old Corner House’ gave shelter to the Whistlers at many a difficult time. However, Anna’s sense of responsibility for the education of her children did not allow her to settle there.
“ … She always saw herself first and foremost as a Christian mother. Her role of training her children to be good Christians was now more important than ever. Her decision to move to Pomfret, Conn., a rural community, was instigated by the provision of Christian school there.”
Space limitations push this account years forward to England, where James, living the life of an esteemed painter and, well, celebrated rogue in Paris and then London, is now sharing a home with his pious widowed mother, who sought to temper his wilder ways.
After completing her portrait and sealing his artistic reputation as a tonalist, Whistler wavered between selling or not, but eventually the painting was sold to the French state for 4,000 francs in 1891. Anna Whistler died in 1881 and is buried in Hastings, East Sussex, England. Whistler died in 1903, and is buried in Old Chiswick Cemetery, in Greater London.
With impeccably bad timing, the Museum of Modern Art opened in New York on November 7, 1929, days after the stock market crash, and though there were wealthy patrons — read Rockefeller — as co-founders, within three years the museum was foundering financially.
Alfred H. Barr Jr., the founding director, was losing both sleep and stability in trying to keep the museum open. He finally hit on the idea that what the country needed most to ease the desperation of the Great Depression, and what the museum similarly needed, was “a reassuring mother figure,” namely “Whistler’s Mother.”
Finagling and assorted appeals from influential souls ensued to persuade the French to loan the painting, which it did, and as part of the exhibition, “Seventy Years of American Painting and Sculpture, 1862-1932,” “Whistler’s Mother” boosted attendance at the MoMA beyond all expectations, and at museums elsewhere in the country lining up, successfully, to display it.
Between October 1932, when the exhibition opened, and its close in early February 1933, MoMA had attracted 102,000 visitors, more than double any previous attendance for a similar period.
As it was written, “… while the once struggling museum supervised the tour of ‘Whistler’s Mother,’ MoMA became MoMA, the powerful institution it is to this day.”
