From Austin, Texas, a story of COVID-19 survival, and though Austin is a world of locked-down stages and venues and lonely highways away from here, there is a local connection and for me a personal one.
Ray Benson, a founder and, through the many decades and personnel changes, front man for the country music band Asleep at the Wheel, let on in late March that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, despite not having the usual symptoms such as coughing and a fever.
A few weeks later, he released a video of himself, looking haggard and longer in an already long beard, but healthy again. “I kicked that son of a gun,” he said. “I’m back in the saddle again.”
This has the makings of an “I knew him when” story, but I did know him when, as did, in a way, the fans of Bob Wills and Texas Swing in this region.
I met Ray Benson Seifert when he was in high school in suburban Philadelphia, the younger and taller — 6-foot-7 — brother of one of my close college friends, Michael Seifert.
Ray went off to Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, lasted about a lick, and, with a high school friend, Reuben “ Lucky Oceans” Gosfield, settled in Paw Paw, W.Va., where Asleep at the Wheel got it together and began playing in public.
That was 50 years ago. That was also nine Grammy awards and more than 20 albums ago.
In one incarnation or another — I’ve read that some 90 people have been in the band through the years — “The Wheel” has kept it going on the road, leaving Paw Paw for Oakland, Calif., and then, in 1974, making its home in Austin.
The band played the Knickerbocker in Westerly in the early 1980s and came back to play the Washington County Fair in Richmond several years later. They’ve been here and there in these parts since.
I last saw and spoke with Ray at The Kate in Old Saybrook in late spring or summer of 2013, shortly after his brother Michael, my college friend, died.
Michael, ever the musician Ray was, lived his adult life with a degenerative condition of the spinal cord called syringomyelia. He gradually lost feeling in and finally the use of his hands and his extremities. He was 66 when he died.
When Ray got sick, he said he felt fatigued and dizzy and nauseated and took to his bed for two weeks. He is 69.
He told USA Today that he had difficulty in getting tested for COVID-19, and that he was first tested for other diseases such as the flu. When those tests came back negative, the newspaper reported, he asked for a coronavirus test, only to be told it was not available.
He spent several days at home, felt worse and the following week was able to have the test. That was in late March.
Doctors told him he had a “mild case.” Still, it clearly beat him up.
“I am and was very frustrated with the lack of testing available,” he was quoted as saying. “It took basically testing for everything else to acquire a COVID-19 test.”
He later texted: “I have been alone for the most part and wore a mask ... washed hands ... use hand sanitizer ... still got it! Don’t listen to right-wing BS!”
If there was one happy consequence, besides his recovery, he said he lost a bunch of weight. He thanked the Austin community and all those who sent their best wishes. He urged everyone to take what has beset us seriously and to take good care.
Among musicians gone in this pandemic are John Prine, Ellis Marsalis, Adam Schlesinger and Lee Konitz. Ray Benson is much-liked in Austin. He funds foundations, promotes music on television and radio and, though I’ve not been in the airport, I was told that there once was a life-size cutout of Ray in the terminal welcoming folks to Austin.
This year marks Asleep at the Wheel’s 50th anniversary. With Ray back on his long legs, there’s promise of catching “The Wheel” on the road again once the darkness lifts. Here’s to more of what was foretold in the band’s long-ago first album: “Comin’ Right at Ya’.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.