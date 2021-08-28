My friend Corey Fyke, the editor of The Sun, does, in fact, take time off, though true to his dedication to both family and vocation, his respite is the very definition of working vacation.
While up in New Hampshire the other week, editing copy and laying out pages of the paper on his laptop for relaxation, he recounted a terrifying incident that occurred when he had the gumption to fold down his laptop and go tubing with his family and relatives on the Saco River near Conway.
What ensued, in his telling, was an intensely personal confrontation with mortality. I don’t doubt it, but, praise be, he lived to tell the tale.
What he experienced was more desperate than what happened several decades ago to my family and me, canoeing on a river in Maine, when the kids were young, but no less traumatic, certainly for my daughter who was then 6.
Corey’s story first.
“We were on tubes, and floating harmlessly down the river to the point of debarkation,” he began a recent email. “I was tied to my daughter, who is 12. Having a grand time. Most of the time the water was only a few feet deep and the current was lazy.
“At the end of the run there’s a sharp, 90-degree left and the dock where you are supposed to float to get back on land is diagonally across. The current took us to the right into some brush on the bank, and apparently there was a sign directing us to the place where we were supposed to get out. We didn’t see the sign because we were on the opposite bank.”
Then things went south.
“So we get to the point in the middle of the turn and people are telling us from the bank (we were the last of our party to make it to the end) that we had to jump out,” he went on. “So I tell my daughter to jump out to the left and make sure she can touch bottom. She can, so all is good, right?
“Well apparently she was JUST BARELY on the walkable part, and when I jumped out to the right, I was in eight feet of water, which I didn’t expect, so I go under, and my hat and flip flops get taken by the current and I swallow some water, some of which went into my lungs. So I pop up (I can swim well, so I can stay above water) and grab the tubes to keep myself above water and I try to swim toward the dock. But the wind and current have suddenly changed and are against me. My daughter is like ‘Are you OK?’ and I’m like ‘I’ll be fine, but you go.’ So she goes, and she’s safe so that’s good.
“Meanwhile, I’m still trying to swim, and it’s futile, and I’m trying to choke out the river water while burning some serious energy to no avail. At this point, there’s no way to catapult back up in the tube, and I’m just barely holding on to the tubes. Then finally a worker comes out and grabs the tubes and pulls me to the rocky bank about 25 yards upstream where I can pick my way sideways over rocks to the dock.
“Very scary. If the current was a little worse, or if no one was paying attention, I’m not sure how much longer I could have held out. Face to face with mortality, for sure. But all is well that ends well. I’d do it again, maybe this time in a kayak, but I’d know that there was a huge gulf of deep water in between the shallow part of the river and the dock, and I wouldn’t be quite so quick to jump out.”
Now for my tale.
It was an August morning in the Rangeley Lakes region of Maine and the four of us — ma, pa and the two young ones — decide to take a canoe ride of about two miles on the Kennebago River. Our son was 9 and our daughter 6.
Our daughter, Maaike, had her misgivings from the start, but the campground owners assured us the waters were relatively smooth and fine for children. In a second canoe was a woman in her 50s from California, and wasn’t she fortunate to have us there, too.
Well, off we went, outfitted with life jackets and backpacks, binoculars and camera stowed, and after rounding a bend beyond Steep Bank Pool, savoring the sunlight and the glint of shallows.
Minutes later, we hit rapids and all went wrong. Our companion’s canoe angled swiftly and safely through a bed of rocks, but we were caught. Our canoe was swept along, out of our hands, pushed against rocks and down into the water. It tipped, flooded and capsized.
The children were terrified, but held on to the canoe. All our gear as well as the paddles were gone. My wife and I, deep in cold water, held the canoe against the water. The noise of the rapids added to the confusion. We were able to lift our daughter onto a rock, and our son, Sam, who could swim, edged along the canoe until he scampered onto a rock.
We maneuvered the canoe through the rocks and rapids, righted it and coaxed the children back in and proceeded downstream, by paddle — retrieved by our companion — and by the grace of calmer waters.
Our daughter was in deep shock and wouldn’t be still. She wanted out, but we had no choice but to continue. She whimpered all the way.
We finally reached the sand spit where the campground owners met us.
It took years for our daughter to venture near the water again. But when she found the courage, she found a calling. She learned to sail, was accepted by a college with nationally ranked sailing teams and made the team. She married a skilled sailor. They live today close to the water, next to Newport. Their daughter is at home in and on the water.
Our son, in Portsmouth, N.H., and a surfer, shares ownership of a boat with families with kids, and all three of his have been swimming since they learned to float with a noodle.
As Corey wrote, all’s well that ends well.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
