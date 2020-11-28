With something of a lull in statue-sacking across the land, perhaps due to the surge of coronavirus cases or for the holidays, which, of course, stirs up the assaults on myths about the first Thanksgiving being a jointly peaceful repast between English settlers and Native Americans, I thought I’d see how the fabled Narragansett leader, Miantonomo, was faring at his memorial on the rocky knoll on the East Side of Norwich, near the Shetucket River.
Alas, the sachem of the Narragansett people, close to 400 years after his death, is still the victim of English transliteration of Native American names, and this at the very memorial in his name.
Little is written in stone about the phonetic spellings of native names, but how is it possible, the observer wonders, that the name of this particular Native American, reportedly killed by being brained from behind by the brother of Uncas, sachem of the Mohegans, in 1643, has his named spelled two different ways at the same place?
The monument, a squat block of stone atop a craggy granite outcropping, bears the chiseled name “Miantonomo” and “1643.” Also etched in the stone are the words: “Erected 1841.”
To point the way to the monument, which is owned and maintained by the state, there are bold green signs posted along Boswell Avenue, the main thoroughfare, saying “Miantonomo Monument.”
However, at the foot of the path leading up to the monument, there is a handsome plaque erected by the City of Norwich explaining the history of the Narragansett leader but spelling his name, and several times, at that, “Miantonimo.” (Note the second “I”.)
Why make a fuss? Well, why not?
Any facile investigation into 17th-century doings in these parts, and the dominant figures among the settlers and the Native Americans, reveals all manner of spellings of Indian names: “Onkas” and “Uncas”; “Mohegan” and “Mohican”; “Myantonimo” and “Miantunnomoh.”
In the 19th century, the U.S. Navy named two ships after him, one of them a monitor launched during the Civil War, spelling his name “Miantonomoh.” A century later, the Navy named two World War II-era ships after him, but on these hulls, the Navy spelled it “Miantonomah.”
When I last looked into this, a fellow named John Brown, a Narragansett tribal member and the historic preservation officer, told me the Narragansetts spell the name of their honored sachem “Miantonomo.”
Perhaps a break just now from this spelling snafu and a look at the man himself, and why the monument to him.
Miantonomo was a nephew of the Narragansett grand sachem, Canonicus, and is said to have succeeded his uncle in governing the Narragansetts in 1636.
After the Narragansetts, urged on by Roger Williams, and Mohegans sided with the English in the massacre of the Pequots under the sword of Capt. John Mason in 1637 at the Pequots’ village in modern-day Mystic, the two chiefs — Miantonomo and Uncas — agreed not to battle each other without first consulting with the English in Hartford. So the histories tell us.
The two leaders had been rivals over territory in and around Norwich. After the Pequot defeat, the agitation continued despite the agreement with the English. One insult or assassination attempt led to another, and Miantonomo gathered his Narragansetts and prepared to attack Uncas and the Mohegans.
The two armies faced off on what is today East Great Plain in Norwich. Uncas, legend has it, tricked Miantonomo and, after the Mohegans’ rout of the Narragansetts, captured him. Miantonomo, say the histories, was weighed down by armor loaned to him by an English friend.
Uncas brought the Narragansett to the English, asking what to do. Word came down to rid the countryside of him. The deed was done, but where and by whom is still uncertain. The Mohegans’ version is that Uncas’ brother, Wawequa, took a hatchet to the back of Miantonomo’s skull on what became Wawecus Hill in Norwich.
“The hand that killed Miantonomo may have been Mohegan,” John Brown told me. “But it was ordered by the English. They forced it.”
The monument, supposedly where Miantonomo was captured, is far across town from the supposed site of his execution, near a route often traveled by the Narragansett. But even the historical verification of that site, known as Sachem’s Plain, is in question. Stones supposedly left there by Narragansetts after their leader was killed were cleared to make way for a barn.
By the time the monument was dedicated, on July 4, 1841, the precise site was, at best, a best guess.
Vagaries are imminent enough in recorded history and from the 17th century, mindful, too, of who did virtually all of the recording.
But what is certain is that at the historic place honoring the Narragansett chief it would be most honorable, if not respectful, to spell his name one way, on monument and plaque alike.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
