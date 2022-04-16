Jeff Smith, a New Yawker by birth, bagels and bias (sports), has survived living in Boston for four decades and just came this close — this close! — to exorcising the demons that — in this century — have been Boston Red Sox prowess and New York Yankees foundering by having the chance to bust one over the Green Monster in hallowed, if not hated, Fenway Park.
Alas, the Brahmin weather gods washed away the Bean Town angst rendered by Bucky Dent and, for that matter, Aaron Boone, and embodied by Smith, by raining down on the playing field and denying this game 72-year-old his overdue glory at the plate.
Some history: Smith and I have known each other for going on 50 years, from the mid-1970s when we were fledgling reporters at The Chronicle, a newspaper in Willimantic, Conn. He had taken leave of law school (Northeastern) to try his hand at journalism and I, scratching around for work, landed by chance in the same small-town newsroom where my take-home pay was $93 a week and I was just delighted that somebody was willing to pay me to write.
Before long, Smith, honoring the gentle prodding of his mother — his older brother had gone to medical school — left the newsroom to finish law school. I stayed doing the one thing I knew could do.
He never practiced law. Instead, he returned to eastern Connecticut to teach for six years — at which he was a natural — at E.O. Smith High School in Storrs, Conn., just up the road from Willimantic. Eventually, even after passing the bar in Connecticut, he returned to Northeastern Law, joining the administration, guiding students toward their requisite internships during law school.
We’ve remained in close touch, playing pickup basketball and baseball now and then in the younger days, talking sports, travel, films and restaurants, frequently visiting, and watching each other’s families grow. The usual stuff.
He lives in Newton, the Boston suburb, with his wife, Sally Whelan, an artist and co-founder of the Boston Women’s Health Book Collective, publisher of “Our Bodies, Ourselves.” They have a daughter, Anya, a highest honors student at Barnard College who won a four-year scholarship to the Juilliard School’s graduate drama program and is making her way as an actor.
For years, Smith would manage to secure good seats to Red Sox games and I’d drive up a couple of times a summer. My interest in baseball eventually waned, but Smith has remained unwaveringly loyal, even if it means Fenway, and lately is a season-ticket holder, though not a full season of games. He’s part of a three-friend coalition that bought tickets for 54 games, one of the packages the Red Sox offer. And as a reward, the Red Sox bestow such fans with a perk: Batting practice at Fenway.
Basically, you are trotted out, helmeted, having selected a bat from a rack of eight or so. As one previous beneficiary described it, “Once your name is called over the PA, you enter the cage and stand on a rubber mat painted with batter’s box lines and a home plate. And while you may be looking out to a field of green, tarps cover the infield area – that’s precious dirt and the Red Sox don’t want anyone stirring it up.”
Facing you is not a bullpen pitcher or, in fact, anyone with arms or legs. “You get 10 swings from a sometimes and sometimes-not-well calibrated pitching machine,” wrote the batting practice veteran, whose name is Jim Sullivan, then reporting for WBUR in Boston. “A Fenway employee holds the ball above his head, makes eye contact with you and feeds the ball into the slot. From there, it shoots out at you like a (slow) cannon. There’s no arm motion — human or mechanical — to help your timing.”
Smith, bird-dogging weather reports for a week, consulted baseball cognoscenti among his friends about preparation and was advised to go to a batting cage somewhere and try his luck. He chose one reportedly used by Sox players Mookie Betts (now playing for the Dodgers), Christian Vasquez and Kiki Hernandez. With a friend in tow to feed the machine and study his timing, Smith bravely stepped up.
“I started out trying to hit balls hurled at an unhittable 70 miles an hour before reducing the speed to a more batter-friendly 50 miles an hour,” Smith says. “That 50 miles an hour setting replicated what I expected to face at Fenway. The results at the practice session were very encouraging.”
Not so the weather forecast. Smith had asked me to join him at Fenway for his moment in the sun — 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8.
Days beforehand, it had been raining. The weather was miserable. He checked regularly with Red Sox personnel. Game-day decision, he was told.
We called back and forth — should I make the drive, should I not? He said he understood and didn’t push. Fortuitously, the weather edged toward tolerable the night before and on the designated morning, if not exactly tropical, it was relatively dry.
I headed toward Boston before 8 a.m. and halfway to Providence, I received a call and plaintive howl from Smith: “Canceled!” he complained. “Too wet.” He did go on about the Sox and timid grounds crews with curses of various stripes, but such invective is best imagined.
Being the gentlemanly New Yorker that he is, Smith, regaining reasonable blood pressure and hard-won perspective, said to me: “It’s taken me so (bleeping) long to have had the opportunity to live this dream of hitting on a Major League field where baseball legends who came before me once stood.
“I just have to say, as they used to say in Brooklyn where the borough’s beloved Brooklyn Dodgers came tantalizingly close so many times to winning the World Series: ‘Wait ‘til next year.’”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
