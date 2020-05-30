Among the relatively hidden landmarks in these coastal climes is a small and handsome sign at the entranceway to a home on Masons Island that memorializes “Fort Kleuterschool,” founded in 1614 near the marker by the early 17th-century Dutch explorer Adriaen Block who, of course, is more widely known for first charting and naming Block Island.
The weathered greenish plaque reads:
“Fort Kleuterschool, est. 1614, by Dutch Explorer Adriaen Block.
“On his return to Holland with Hendrick Christiaensz of Cleves after his ship ‘Tyger’ burned in the Riviere van der Vorst Mauritius (Hudson).
“This fort was built following his exploration of the Mystic River. His first fort was Fort Nassoueen (Nassau) established on Castle Island near present day Albany.
“Both forts were built to assure thirteen Dutch merchants a much coveted monopoly of trade with North America through the United New Netherland Company.”
At the bottom, the sign bears the name “Daniel H. Van Winkle, Capt. U.S.A., Ret. Commanding Officer.”
Quite a find, eh?
Oh, that Dan Van Winkle.
There was no Fort Kleuterschool, which, by the way, means kindergarten in Dutch, and if Block explored the Mystic River, he apparently left no evidence of it, at least not on what is now Masons Island, on the east, or Stonington side, of the river, though he likely mapped it, as he did the Connecticut River.
However, there was a Hendrick Christiaensz (also spelled Christiaensen), an explorer who sailed with Block and who indeed established the fort near Albany and who, in the spring of 1619, along with much of his crew, was killed during an attack by Indians on his ship, the Swarte Beer, anchored in the Hudson River.
What there also is, by all evidence, is the wit of Dan Van Winkle, a retired real estate and insurance man from New Jersey who moved to Masons Island with his wife some 20 years ago, decided to have a little fun by suggesting to visitors and the odd passerby that his home and retired life would be much like a freewheeling kindergarten, all happy play, but, instead, kept himself plenty busy messing about in boats and tending to a stunning, rock-hewn and lush hillside landscape fronting the river. He also serves as vice chairman of the Chorus of Westerly board of directors.
(My thanks, by the way, to another fellow of notable wit, Bill Gill of Mystic, who takes daily walks with his dog through town and beyond and who came upon this sign weeks ago and told me about it. Finding it along the narrow roads and lanes of Masons Island was something of an adventure, especially, during this time of coronavirus sheltering, with a security guard at the island gatehouse wanting to know the address I was seeking and me not sure where I was going.)
Van Winkle, as his name declares, is of Dutch ancestry. He traces his family in America to two brothers who left the village of Winkel, in North Holland, near Hoorn and Enkhuizen, and arrived, in 1623, in the Dutch settlement of Nieuw Amsterdam at the lower tip of what became Manhattan.
One brother, he says, stayed in the New Jersey area and the other brother headed up to a Dutch settlement in the Hudson River Valley.
He knows his Dutch history well enough to toy a bit with it, and his family history, as he told me, quietly but resolutely, to embrace it. He is among several generations of Van Winkles to live on Masons Island. He also says he is a member of the Holland Society.
Membership in the Holland Society, founded in New York in 1885, is a challenge, to say the least. Membership consists of male and female descendants in the direct male line of an ancestor who lived in New (Nieuw) Netherland before or during 1675.
One of the great disappointments in the life of Wallace Stevens, among America’s pre-eminent poets in the 20th century, was his failure to gain membership. A woman he hired to trace his ancestry to substantiate his claim to meeting membership standards died before completing her research, and Stevens ultimately was denied.
Among those welcomed were Theodore and Franklin Roosevelt, Humphrey Bogart and Cecil B. DeMille.
Dan Van Winkle has the family history, and might also make the case he is the founder of Fort Kleuterschool, that early 17th-century local landmark of retirement fun and games.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
