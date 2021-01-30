I met Joe Comstock only once, on an NFL Sunday afternoon in September 2006 as he turned off the Patriots and we sipped cider together outdoors while our wives talked gardening at his home in North Stonington, just two months, as it happened, before he died at Westerly Hospital at age 80.
True to his modest nature, it took his obituary to flesh out more of his life, including one extraordinary milestone.
It was not the fact that while serving in the Navy during World War II, he had been to Nagasaki a few months after the atomic bomb was dropped, though it is not hard to imagine how anyone might prefer to lock those images away. He didn’t mention it when we talked and neither was it in his obituary.
I heard about that from one of his sons, Doug “Clydesdale” Comstock, of East Granby, Conn., a businessman and motivational speaker and coach on the topics of mental toughness and high performance. What little Joe did say about Nagasaki, said his son, was being stunned by the devastation as far as the eye could see.
It was not the fact that the 6-foot-4 Comstock played varsity basketball for the University of Rhode Island in the early 1950s, attending college as an older student after the war years, though, as Doug Comstock told me, he contributed mostly from the bench.
What I learned from the obituary, published around Thanksgiving in 2006, was teasingly hinted at by this line: “A natural athlete, he played on the 1943 Barrington (RI) High School championship football team which still holds a statewide record.”
Statewide record? What statewide record?
One that I’d never before encountered or contemplated, for that matter.
The 1943 football team, on which Joe Comstock, who then went by his middle name Clint, was a standout, All-State receiver and a defensive end, went 8-0.
But not just any 8-0. The team, from a relatively small town on Narragansett Bay, was unbeaten, untied and, remarkably — astoundingly! — unscored-upon.
The record of the immaculate season speaks for itself: Wins over Gorton High (25-0); Portsmouth Priory (31-0); De La Salle (19-0); Providence Country Day (20-0); Warren High (18-0); Dartmouth (Mass.) High (34-0); Burrillville High (6-0) and Colt Memorial in Bristol (7-0).
Herculean achievement that it was, somehow it was not unique. The DePauw University Tigers did it in 1933, a year after the Colgate Red Raiders did it. Duke football achieved it in 1938 and the University of Tennessee, a year later.
Among high schools, Cass Township (Penn.) High pulled it off in 1957 and, in 1995, Dearborn (Mich.) High.
But that hardly diminishes what the Barrington High School Eagles did in 1943, and, for the record, the final game that sealed the trifecta, against Colt/Bristol High on Thanksgiving Day, was witnessed by more than 3,000 fans. You can have your Super Bowls.
When I visited with Joe Comstock, he was living with his wife of 28 years, Kristen Anderson Comstock, at their home on Pine Woods Roads, a gravel road up in the hinterlands along the oft-realigned Connecticut-Rhode Island border. The property had been purchased by Kristen’s grandparents in 1927 and the cultivated grounds overlooked gardens and a stream that had been widened into a wildlife pond.
It was the second marriage for both. Joe had four children from his first marriage, and Kristen, one.
Joe talked about growing up in Barrington and, after earning a degree in horticulture at URI, working for some 50 years in the landscaping business in Hartford and Litchfield counties.
Among other personal matters he didn’t mention was his chronic heart condition and prostate cancer he’d lived with in recent years.
Both Kristen and Doug told me there’d been football team reunions now and then, and that in 2008, the entire 1943 team, which won the state championship, was inducted into the newly created Barrington High School Hall of Fame. “Helping taking the town’s mind off World War II for a couple hours each weekend,” the inaugural induction program read, “the team amassed 1,920 total yards to its opponents’ 384.”
Joe was one of three players on that team to make All State, a first for the school.
From another of Joe’s sons, Bryan Comstock, who lives on Naples Island in Long Beach, Calif., and brokers private jets, a story from the final game in that championship season:
“As you know, back then, unlike today, you played both offense and defense,” Bryan wrote in an email. “Dad said he wasn’t feeling well at all that day. Stomach bug, or something similar. He said early on, first quarter, while on defense the opponent tried running the ball to his side and he mustered up all the energy he had and he hit the guy with all his might and flattened him. He said after that hit, the opponent didn’t run the ball to his side the rest of the game and he said it was good they didn’t because he didn’t have anything left.”
Just the glory of being part of a statewide record that, nearly 80 years later, still stands.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
