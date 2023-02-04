From two writers I admire and whom I’m happy to call friends and whose work I’m equally happy to showcase, here are two perspectives on the road all runners come, perhaps a bit more proximate in these bald days of winter.
Len Fried lives alongside Long Island Sound in Clinton, Conn. Brooklyn-born, he was an engineer by profession (IBM career and retirement) and a tax preparer by ongoing avocation and passion. He is married, the father of four adult children, two of whom – twin daughters – he sent to Connecticut College in New London. These indoor days, he frequents Mike Abate’s tennis clinics at Mystic Indoor Tennis.
He is a masterful writer. He writes short stories, mostly, and the occasional poem, exhibiting enviable command, and control, of prose, with a cunning eye for human frailty and fate, and an ever-present sardonic, if also self-deprecating, wit.
Several years ago he published a collection of stories and a few poems called “Taxman and Other Works,” which is available online and from which I’m extracting this quick hit of Len Fried. It is entitled “Mortality 1.”
Hair in my ears,
And in my nose.
Can’t put on my socks
Or touch my toes.
Get tired easily
Need an afternoon doze.
Achy and hurting,
As everything slows.
But content and happy,
As I decompose.
By now, Lisa Starr, of Westerly, via Block Island for several decades and childhood in Ledyard, surely must be familiar to much of this paper’s readership.
For the record, she is director of Arts Café Mystic, the nationally recognized poetry program presenting, six evenings a year, established poets from across the country as well as burgeoning (and high school) voices, with a customary musical interlude. (The Arts Café, by the way, is moving from its longtime home at the Mystic Museum of Art to the La Grua Center in Stonington Borough.)
Starr is former state poet of Rhode Island, well versed in bringing poetry to old and young alike, making it pleasurable to be carried away by her energy and talent. She continues to host monthly gatherings of poets and writers at the Savoy Book Shop in downtown Westerly.
She was a close friend and caregiver to the late poet Mary Oliver, and with her when she died in Florida in 2019. She shows the same abiding friendship to the poet Coleman Barks, who lives in Athens, Georgia, and is the noted translator of the 13th century Sufi mystic poet Jalaluddin Rumi.
Along the way, she raised a son and a daughter, at times subjecting them kindly and maternally to inclusion in her work.
Writing about her again is a bit awkward for me, since I’ve done so a few times through the years, but she recently sent me a poem she’d just finished and I found it a work of beauty and in the best tradition of show-and-tell journalism wanted to spread the word.
The subject, again, is mortality, about the wistful passage of time and an elegy to a man who brought joy to a child’s view of family.
I ask your indulgence in publishing, with Lisa’s permission, the poem in its entirety:
Poem for All of Us (Inspired by grief and love for my cousin, Bob Sparks)
My father was the youngest of four sons born to my grandparents
And because it took some time to convince his family it would be okay
To marry a Catholic girl, he married late.
And so it happened that my sister and brother, and then me
Became the youngest of Sarah Goldberg’s
And Abraham Silverberg’s 14 grandchildren.
Point here, I suppose, is that all my cousins
Seemed or were a generation older than us,
And so we sort of kept to ourselves
At the family gatherings our parents often hosted,
Watching Community Auditions and playing Monopoly downstairs
While we waited to be called upstairs for dinner.
We dressed our dog in a housecoat and
Called her Gertie Greene while we’d hear
Their chairs and voices thrumming with ideas
Above us in our parents’ kitchen. My sister was 10, my brother 8
And I was 6 when our cousin Zelda married Bob Sparks,
And things changed so drastically and wonderfully for all of us.
He cheered things up like a whistle, and spiced them up like a clove.
He joined our Monopoly games and called our golden retriever,
Dressed like a school-marm, Ms. Greene, with deepest respect.
He snuck us up the back-way to the mudroom where the adults had left their shoes,
And showed us Uncle Cook’s ‘Odor Eaters,’ then hushed our snorts
While suggesting where we should hide them.
He was all joy, all laughter, all goofy fun, and for years to come
He opted to sit with us at the children’s table, where he’d get into trouble
For making us laugh during serious prayers.
Years, then decades pass, so quickly.
Some of our Silverberg cousins married Goldbergs;
Jia joined us, from China: Martha gifted us with Dahlia and Vanessa, our first bi-racial cousins.
And cousin Sarah’s brand new twins, born in Ireland,
Will no doubt bring a little brogue
To the Yiddish she was born to teach them.
The last time we all got together, a little more than a year ago,
Spread thin by geography and COVID and everything else,
We celebrated the passing or Lorraine, the last of our generation to go.
Afterwards, we strolled through the small cemetery where the bones
Of most of our ancestors lay, and placed the stones we brought,
‘as we’ve been taught, on their own humble tombstones.
We walked in small groups quietly high-stepping over the burial markers
Like a miraculous flock of wild turkeys, through mist and time and the busy-ness
Of a highway that didn’t exist when our grandparents were alive.
My children, no longer children, met many cousins for the first time, and in the car,
After the luncheon, tried to get it straight: whose kids were whose?
Who were Goldbergs? Who were Silverbergs?
My son asked: ‘So is Bob a Goldberg or a Silverberg?’ And I said, ‘Neither.
He is Bob Sparks.’ ‘Has he always been so great?’ my kids asked in unison,
And all I could do was realize the truth in the telling. ‘Yeah, always.’
So here we are now, 4 or 6 or twelve generations and 14 months later
For this aging, evolving clan in which gold and silver
And continents and color flow so freely through our names and veins
The heaviness of our hearts slows our footsteps through every
Walking, waking minute as we relearn the painful beauty of this world
Without the presence of you, Bob, our family’s brightest spark.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
