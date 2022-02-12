Let’s slip back a century for a Valentine’s journey to the days when young love adorned in unabashed hyperbole and sublimation rather than consummation seemingly was the prevailing etiquette.
A trove of love letters came my way in the newsroom some years ago when a fellow who’d purchased for $5 at a tag sale in East Hartford 445 letters written between 1915 and 1920 brought in a shoebox and handbag full of them, seeking more about the story.
It turned out the story behind them proved to be bittersweet and ultimately tragic, but also unique, because the letters in his possession were written by only one person, a man. Whatever the recipient of the writer’s voluminous ardor replied to him was lost to the ages.
The prose that pulsed in these letters of love and desire echoed at times the gift of Mozart:
“Dearest Little Hearten Pet” one letter would begin, like the lure of a flute or oboe.
“Chubby angel sport,” would follow, in compliant and melodic response.
Then “darling little love queen” would lead to “little love girlie mine own” as the tempo quickened.
Humdrum doings of the day, like the strings wafting and bowing, went on for a few pages — “On the way to supper and back I saw dear old Venus and Jupiter and how I smiled, all for you, little girlie. That dear love star in the West never seemed bigger or brighter and I asked it to take my love messages to your heart.”
This would build to full-throated farewells ever more aflutter:
“All my love, hugs, kisses, my heart and self and soul are your truest own forever and forever little Betty dream girl mine. Your own lover, Theodore.”
And then a stirring goodnight crescendo for all the stages and all the ages:
“All my love, hugs, kisses, my heart and self and soul and all that I have are forever YOUR darling own, pretty Betty rubber suit and white hip booter wading sport child. Your little Toddie Tadpole waders forever, Theodore.”
Knee-deep in it, wasn’t he?
He was Theodore Newcomb, from a prominent New London family, who graduated from the Bulkeley School in New London in 1912 and was a student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., when he began writing the letters.
The object of his fervid vocabulary and affection was Elizabeth Gilbert Northrop, of Norwich, who was born in 1892, graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1913 and was listed in a city directory as boarding at a residence on Beech Drive owned by the Rev. Charles A. Northrop, pastor of the First Congregational Church of Norwich. He lived on Washington Street.
I was able to find out little more about her youth other than she was known in the family as “Lassie” and she was, politely put, a larger lady. Theodore’s letters also were addressed to her in Stamford, Conn., Buffalo, N.Y., Pittsfield, Mass., and “Treat Cottage” at Pleasant View, R.I., part of Westerly.
The letters, always in longhand and pen, never revealed how they met.
Theodore graduated from Rensselaer in 1916 with a degree in electrical engineering and pursued a doctorate there, interrupted by two years in the Army, 1918 and 1919. He never ceased writing to his Betty.
He was awarded a doctorate in 1920 and worked for what was then the Hartford Electric Light Co. as an electrical engineer.
On Aug. 14, 1920, in New London, Theodore and Elizabeth married. They had 45 years together, though the marriage was childless.
At the end of December in 1967, Elizabeth, then 75, was driving with her 81-year-old sister, Florence, in Barkhamstead, Conn., when she was killed in a three-car crash. Two cars collided on Route 44 and one of them careened across the road and hit the car driven by Elizabeth head-on.
She was buried in the Newcomb Circle in Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. Theodore lived another 18 years alone, dying at age 92 in August 1986 in a West Hartford convalescent home. He was buried next to his wife.
Newcomb left a substantial legacy besides his love letters — an estate valued at close to $2 million. He left $125,000 to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London and established a life trust for an individual, resulting in another $53,000 eventually going to L&M. A dozen charities benefited from Newcomb’s generosity.
For us, it was an epistolary love story, but a three-dimensional love story, nevertheless.
There is Theodore, in his rooms at Rensselaer, taking pen in hand:
“How very happy I was on coming home last night after supper to find your sweetest love confession of Thursday evening waiting for me. O that was a dream letter and made me wondrously happy ….”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
