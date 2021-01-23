In July 1988, the Connecticut section of the Sunday edition of The New York Times published a story headlined “The Second Time Around, Late in Life,” focusing on people 70 and older deciding to remarry.
Among those quoted in the story were my father, Gurdon Slosberg, and the woman he married, Helen Guss, each at age 77 when they married, and essentially childhood acquaintances in their hometown of Norwich.
This, I have to say, is a cautionary tale.
Helen, whose maiden name was Rabinovitch, my father, and my mother, Sara Sears, were members of the Class of 1938 at Norwich Free Academy. Helen’s husband, Dr. Louis Guss, was a much beloved pediatrician in Norwich.
“The Slosbergs, who are 77, are lifelong residents of Norwich with many mutual friends,” the Times story read. “Mr. Slosberg’s first wife, who died in 1995, was one of Mrs. Slosberg’s best friends. (Louis Guss died in 1992.)
“On their first date, the Slosbergs met for dinner. As their relationship progressed, traveling from one home to another got to be too much, Mrs. Slosberg said, and they decided to live in one place.
“‘But not before marriage,’ she added. ‘Someone said to me, ‘For two people of your age, it’s nice to have a companion. But if it was just companionship, I wouldn’t consider marriage.”
The story also quoted Dr. Gerard Kerins, the director of the geriatric assessment program in Norwich of the University of Connecticut Health Center. He told The Times a growing number of America’s increasingly older citizens are remarrying and shattering stereotypes about the aging process.
Studies, he said, showed that the companionship and intimacy shared by older couples improved the quality of their lives and their ability to manage chronic illness. “When it works out,” Kerins said, “it’s a wonderful thing to see.”
Rogean Makowski, then at the Washington Trust Co. in Westerly and my father’s longtime investment banker and, in fact, friend, remembers my father calling her one day — he tended to call often on financial matters — and asked her the question: “Is it too soon?”
She was puzzled by the question and wondered whether he had selling a particular stock in mind.
“No, no,” my father replied. “Is it too soon to ask Helen to marry me?”
At first, all was relatively blissful. My father and Helen moved into my father’s home near Norwich’s recreational fields and tennis courts on the way to Mohegan Park, and although it was a large house, especially for two elderly people, it was mostly on one floor and close to the Norwich Senior Center on Mahan Drive.
My mother, who had five open heart surgeries through the course of her 75 years dealing with a damaged mitral valve from a childhood illness, was limited in her endurance.
My father, an able athlete for much of his life, and Helen began walking in the early mornings with a group of friends inside the Norwichtown Mall. They took dancing lessons at the senior center — my father doing the Macarena was something my younger brother, Pete, and I were not sure we’d ever see.
They traveled, a few times to Europe and more often on trips with other seniors.
(Helen had three grown children — a daughter in New York and a son and a daughter in southern California. My brother lives in San Francisco.)
“Life is exciting,” Helen told The Times. “It’s an adventure not knowing what each day brings. We ask what we’re going to do tomorrow. Tomorrow comes, and we’re busy.”
The honeymoon, as it were, ran its course. The house became too much for them and they bought an apartment in the StoneRidge Retirement Community in Mystic to be closer to me and my family.
There, too, they had a few good years, but my father became a burden both in terms of health and possessiveness. Helen, quite a social woman, enjoyed mixing with people but my father increasingly put demands on her to be with him.
My father, who had a degree in economics from Harvard and worked in the family businesses, Yantic Grain, a dairy and poultry feed company in Norwich, and later Vality, then a novel department store and supermarket in Gales Ferry, was a thoughtful man but, in his dotage, an impatient one.
Helen, a registered nurse, began worrying about her blood pressure and the burden of the health needs of my father.
At the time, Helen, who loved my father, often said: “He should have come with instructions.”
Finally, there was no choice but to separate them. My father found the place he needed at The Elms, an assisted-living center in Westerly. Helen, whose sister and brother in Norwich had died, elected to move in with her middle daughter, Amy, in Los Angeles.
Amy, who majored in Asian studies and minored in Chinese at Connecticut College, married a man from Taiwan and they live in a community that is perhaps 50 percent Asian. Helen, who had rarely been out of Norwich, as she approached 90, made a new home there.
“For the most part, Helen adapted, but she still missed her longtime friends in Norwich,” Amy told me recently.
My father eventually needed more attention than provided by The Elms and settled into the Westerly Nursing Home, where he lived the last four years of his life and received friendly and attentive care. He died in 2016 at age 96.
He and Helen had signed prenuptial financial agreements when they married, and though they were no longer together, for tax reasons, as well as convenience, they remained married.
In early January, at age 100, Helen died.
Fittingly, the burial plot for Helen and Louis Guss is a few steps along a shady path from that of my mother and father in a cemetery in Preston.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
