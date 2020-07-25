For years, the Stonington High School yearbook went by all manner of names. In 1926, for example, it was the Brown & White. In 1934, it was the Treasure Chest. In 1932, just plain Year Book.
Along the way came The Masque (1936), The Bruin (1937) and The Dial (1938).
Pawmystonian (for Pawcatuck, Mystic and Stonington, the town’s principal districts), the name of the yearbook in recent decades, showed up in 1935, took a breather for a few years and then reasserted itself apparently for good.
Despite the identity carousel, what stories these yearbooks tell. (A thank you here to Tom D’Amico of Pawcatuck, who co-owned the Stonington Publishing Co. on Water Street in Stonington Borough, which produced the yearbooks, many of them he loaned to me recently, among its considerable output of books, newspapers, magazines, manuals, town records and theatrical posters and programs. More about D’Amico and Stonington Publishing later.)
For certain, the yearbooks tell stories of another time and culture, but youthful desires, flights of fancy, achievements and personalities appear timeless.
One such nugget, viewed from today’s racial climate, and perhaps even back then, was something of a shocker. Thumbing through the soft-cover, pamphlet-sized yearbook of 1926, I came across a photo of the cast of the 1926 school play, “Seventeen.” There, in the middle of the front row, is a student in blackface.
The only comment about the play was in the Class History written by Caroline Derricks: “The school play, ‘Seventeen,’ in which many of our members excelled, also proved our ability in the business and financial world.”
In 1936, the senior class voted on such familiar honors among their peers as Best-Looking, Most Studious, Class Athlete and the like. Asked about their favorite pastime, the boys chose “Chiseling.” The girls chose “Necking.”
In 1935, Ernest Mellow was voted “Class Pest” among the boys, and the note under his yearbook photo read: “Mellow is his name but not his voice.”
That same year, Winifred Grover’s yearbook portrait carried the quote: “The power of thought, the magic of the mind.”
Rather prescient, I’d say, since Winifred Grover La Grua, in 2007, funded the purchase and renovation of the old Atwood foundry building in the borough to serve as a community space in memory of her late husband, Maurice.
Since then, the La Grua Center, in presenting music, art and lectures to the public, very much has been a venue for “The power of thought, the magic of the mind.”
Most of the Stonington High graduates in the 1920s and ’30s went on to higher education, be it academic or professional. In the early ’40s, of course, more than a few went off to war.
They went to Dartmouth, Brown, Columbia, M.I.T., New York University, Smith, the U.S. Naval Academy (two in the Class of 1926), U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Connecticut College for Women, Connecticut Agricultural College, Rensselaer Polytechnic, Carnegie Tech and Mount Holyoke.
They went to the Willimantic Normal School, Bryant and Stratton, Lawrence Training School for Nurses, Westerly Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Rhode Island State Hospital, New London Business College, Sargent School of Physical Education and Teacher’s Training at Mystic Oral School.
My gratitude to Tom D’Amico, and his wife, Anne, for opening the basement of their home on Aimee Drive in Pawcatuck to this trove of bygone days, as well as boxes of materials produced by Stonington Publishing in the century (1869-1969) it was in business on Water Street in Stonington Borough.
D’Amico, who began there under Stuart Law as a 16-year-old with a newly minted work permit in 1959 and ended a decade later as a co-owner with Sam Lindberg and Curtner B. Akin Jr., showed me pristine copies of Ellery Thompson’s “Come Aboard the Draggers” and ”Draggerman’s Haul: The Personal Story of a Connecticut Fishing Captain;” Grace Wheeler’s “Memories;” Henry Palmer’s “The Seaplanes” and “Stonington By the Sea;” “Horseshow Nails to “Squeeze Bottles: A New Look at Stonington CT;” “Norwich Historic Homes and Families” and “Stormalong Goes A-Whaling,” by Don Steers and illustrated by Yngve Edward Soderberg.
All of the publications were work landed by the publishing company on its own or in association with Pequot Press or other reprints. The company, founded in the fall of 1869 by Jerome S. Anderson, who’d been partially blinded in the Civil War, began by publishing a newspaper, the Stonington Mirror. D’Amico’s collection includes reams of news clippings about the Hurricane of ’38 and Mystic fires.
Today, D’Amico, who went into real estate and then landscaping after Stonington Publishing was dissolved, is trying to find the right home for these voices and records from the past. His options are not abundant — a few local historical societies, the Westerly Library’s history room; second-hand bookdealers and perhaps other booksellers.
He knows the historic value of what he salvaged from the company, as well as the fine condition most of it is in. Some books are still in brown wrapping paper. What he also knows, only too well, is the demands on space for historical societies and the fickleness of interest in, or at least in possessing, remnants of the past.
He does have the goods, though.
Volumes.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
