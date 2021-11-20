Ann L. Smith, editor of the Westerly Historical Society’s newsletter, “Westerly’s Witness,” after reading a recent story about the fate of the 18th-century Gavitt House on the Old Post Road and a town whipping post there, wrote to tell me she, too, looked into the history of public whippings but found the subject too gruesome.
“I wanted to write about the old buttonwood tree and the other place but abandoned the idea after reading that one man died from his injuries and another could not sleep for months except on his hands and knees, due to his injuries,” she wrote in an email.
“I felt that it was shameful that people were subjected to such cruel and unusual punishment for things like vagrancy or the inability to settle their debts. Too gruesome to write about.”
But she did send along links to research into the administration of such punishments locally as well as elsewhere in Rhode Island, and that led me to a lengthy piece published by the New England Historical Society about “Puritan Punishments” in New England.
Let me say, heaven help errant “Negroes or Indians, Freeman or Slave” in “Her Majesty’s Colony of Rhode Island, and Providence-Plantations” under laws passed in 1704, or, God forbid, being a Quaker.
Those laws, passed by the colony’s General Assembly meeting in Newport in January 1704, held that any “Negroes or Indians, Freeman or Slave,” found walking around after 9 p.m. “without a certificate from their Masters, or some other English Person of the Family to which he, she, or they belong, or some Lawful Excuse for the same,” would be jailed overnight and the next morning “publickly Whipt at the publick Whipping Post of such Town where such offense shall be committed, not exceeding fifteen stripes … unless their incorrigible Behavior deserve more.”
Ostensibly, the laws were passed because “thefts and robberies have been committed in the Night time by Negroes and Indians, within this as well as Governments adjoining.”
Certainly evokes the sorry history of “Sunset Towns” in the Jim Crow South and elsewhere in the country depicted in the 2018 Oscar-winning film “Green Book.”
As for public whippings in Westerly, Frederick Denison, in his 1878 tome “Westerly (Rhode Island) and Its Witnesses: From Two Hundred and Fifty Years, 1626-1876,” gave these accounts.
In 1820, in the vicinity of Warden’s Pond, “A black man, residing in Westerly, passed into Stonington and stole a number of turkeys. Tracked in light snow to his retreat, and arrested, he was brought before Dr. William Robinson, then serving as justice, who sentenced him to be publicly whipped.
“He was tied to a tavern sign post at the west end of the bridge. No rawhide available, (men) searched the woods for a good hickory sapling. The thirteen lawful stripes were duly and faithfully administered by Mr. Clark Thompson.”
Denison wrote that a number of poultry owners witnessed the whipping and that “the culprit was never seen in the region afterward.”
The last instance of a public whipping in Westerly was in 1830. It was the case, wrote Denison, “of one who had stolen sheep. He was tried and convicted at Gavitt House. The thief received 19 stripes on the back, tied to a buttonwood tree.”
The sheriff, Col. Isaac Gavitt, delivered the punishment. “The thief loudly and tearfully bewailed his lot.”
Ann Smith came across one such incident with, well, a lighter touch.
“The governor of Rhode Island was passing by with his entourage (not at Westerly’s whipping post but at another one in Tiverton),” she wrote. “A lady was stripped to the waist and people pleaded for mercy because of the way she was forced to be humiliated in her nakedness. The governor spared her by citing a technicality and went on his way, wishing them all a good day.”
But it was the Puritans, those paragons of religious intolerance, who had a special lust for corporal punishment.
If they weren’t hanging Quakers in Boston, including Mary Dyer, who paid with her life in 1660 for returning to the Massachusetts colony after banishment, they were setting forth, according to colonial records from 1657, degrees of pain to be inflicted on Quakers who were banned and came back.
This is from the New England Historical Society research:
“A Quaker if male, for the first offense, shall have one of his ears cut off; for the second offense have his other ear cut off; a woman shall be severely whipt; for the third offense, they shall have their tongues bored through with a hot iron.”
The story goes on: “Branding and maiming were common Puritan punishments, especially for Quakers.” This included branding on the body with a hot iron the letter “H” for “heresie,” being whipped with a knotted cord 36 times on the bare back, and for anyone foolish enough to interrupt a preacher during worship twice, a fine of five pounds and being made to stand on a block four feet high with a sign in capital letters, “Wanton Gospeller.”
“In Providence, teachers used a ‘whispering stick’ as a punishment for whispering. Disciplinarians tied a wooden gag with holes in it onto a child’s tongue. Many children had a cleft stick placed on their tongues ‘for ill words or untimely words in school.’”
Ann Smith did end her email to me about all this dark history with a bit of levity. She mentioned, regarding the tale of the half-naked woman in Tiverton spared by the governor, that the Tiverton Historical Society’s newsletter is entitled “The Whipping Post.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.