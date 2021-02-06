When she was launched, on Feb. 11, 1902, at what was the Holmes Shipbuilding Co. in West Mystic — present-day Mystic Shipyard — the Jennie R. Dubois was hailed as the largest schooner ever built on the Mystic River.
She was a five-masted, 249-foot ship, 46 feet wide with a 20-foot draft, 108-foot masts and 56-foot topmasts and a 50-foot bowsprit and a 76-foot jibboom. She weighed 2,227 tons and cost $100,000 (roughly $3.1 million today).
In less than two years, she was gone.
Built as a cargo ship but with captain’s quarters outfitted with heavy Brussels carpet on the floor and a modern bathroom, and interiors finished in natural wood, the Jennie R. Dubois, sailing in the fog from Boston to Philadelphia and carrying a load of coal, was rammed on the night of Sept. 5, 1903, by a German tramp steamer just southeast of Block Island.
By morning, little but remnants of the grand vessel were visible. Happily, it was learned that the steamer had rescued the 11 shipmates aboard her.
My thanks to Grace Cleere, of Willow Point, in West Mystic, whose research and narrative of the short existence of the Jennie R. Dubois has been most informative, and also for her nod to Mark Munro of Sound Underwater Surveys who, in 2007, after leading a team that spent several years using sonar, old newspaper articles, National Archives and related material and scanning some 17 square miles of ocean, finally located the wreck.
As dramatic as the construction, destruction and discovery are, there was one aspect of Grace Cleere’s narrative that I found rather intriguing.
“Schools and local stores were closed for the gala occasion,” she wrote of the 1902 launch. “Trains stopped at the nearby station, and over 6,000 people showed up for the christening and launch, with Jennie Dubois herself (wife of a Rhode Island Supreme Court justice) performing the honors with champagne and an awful poem she had penned herself.
“Perhaps this was an omen — Jennie was married, and vessels christened by married women were considered to be unlucky (Jennie herself faded into obscurity).”
Really? Maiden, aka virgin, presumably, baptisms were preferred?
Carol Kimball, the late, preeminent local historian from Mystic, also wrote about the launch and fate of the Jennie R. Dubois:
“At 11:05 a.m., the last block was knocked away and the schooner slid forward with a rush. Mrs. Dubois broke a bottle of wine on her namesake’s quarter and recited original verses she had written for the occasion:
‘Lady of the Mystic shrine, with the flash of sparkling wine, Prisoned sunshine of the vine, Gayly decked with streamers fine, I entrust you to the brine.’
“There were more lines, but her words were lost as whistles shrieked and spectators cheered.”
Doggerel surely can be punishing, but it likely hasn’t been blamed for sinking ships.
I was more interested in the alleged curse of the married woman vis-à-vis vessel christenings. Contrast that with the ages-old tradition of referring to ships as “she,” likely traced to the idea of goddesses and mother figures looking after ship and crew.
Seamen, of course, have their myths and superstitions, and fantasies about bare-breasted women displayed as figureheads. But invoking women as guardian angels, yet fearing married women as christeners?
From The Illustrated American, of Sept. 3, 1892, a weekly news magazine published in New York and Chicago:
“The cruiser Marblehead, launched at Boston, August 14, was christened by Mrs. C.F. Allen of Salem. The wife of Senator Eugene Hale of Maine has been invited to christen the Ammen Ram (Katahdin) which is to be launched in a few days at the Bath Iron Works.
“The question is now raised: Is it right that a married woman should baptize a new vessel? For the negative, we are informed that immemorial custom demands that the ceremony shall be performed by a maiden, and that sailors would prophesy disaster to a vessel christened by a married woman.
“It is recalled that the wife of Naval Contractor T.D. Wilson was invited to christen the cruiser Baltimore and that the invitation was subsequently withdrawn on account of the superstitious objections of naval officers.
“On the other hand, it is pointed out that in Europe the custom is almost universal to have warships christened by matrons while such ships have not proved more unlucky than others.”
Ah, those enlightened Europeans.
“The Encyclopedia of Superstitions, Folklore and the Occult Science of the World, Vol. II,” published by the University Press of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, offered:
“It is a general sailor’s superstition that the christening of a ship should not be performed by a married woman as that would doom the ship to ill fate. Sailors often refuse to ship in a vessel that has been named by a married woman.”
I’m left to ponder: What were the sailors afraid of, or were they merely an understandably horny lot and cast their chances with unattached females?
As for Jennie Dubois, the muse and christener, perhaps she did fade into obscurity, but consider this for a woman of her day: Born Jennie Roberts in Gardner, Maine, in 1853, she married, in 1872, Edward Church Dubois, born in England in 1848, who was elected associate justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court in 1899, and became chief justice in 1909. He died in 1914 at age 65. They had three children.
Yes, she was married, to the chief justice of the Rhode island Supreme Court, no small success, and she managed to have her name attached to what was then the largest coasting schooner built in Mystic, and both her name and the fate of that vessel live on.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
