In 2007, on the occasion of my retirement from The Day after 33 years there, Barry and Linda Boodman, who lived in Mystic and were part of our couples’ book group, sponsored a book in my honor at the Mystic & Noank Library.
It was part of the library’s annual fundraising “Honor Book Weekend.” The book was “From the Palmer Raids to the Patriot Act: A History of the Fight for Free Speech in America,” by Christopher M. Finan.
Finan is former president of the American Booksellers Foundation for Free Speech and executive director of the National Coalition Against Censorship. The book was published in 2007 by Beacon Press in Boston.
Not exactly high on the library’s hit list, it nevertheless was pretty much at the core of Barry Boodman, a Brooklyn-born lawyer and ardent advocate for civil rights, political activism and defending the underprivileged.
Barry, a staunch supporter and volunteer at the library as well as at Mystic Seaport, died in 2019 at age 78. Linda still lives in Mystic.
The other day I found a note in my papers reminding me of that honor, which included a bookplate description of the Boodmans’ gesture, and I went online to the library’s site to look up the book.
It was no longer in the library’s collection.
I was startled and not a little dejected. Call it what you will — deaccessioned, discarded, dumped — the book, it was determined, I’ve since been told, rarely if ever circulated and thereby was committing the worst of library sins: taking up space.
This despite being one of the library “honor” books bearing a bookplate.
Christine Bradley, recently named director of the Mystic-Noank Library, obviously was not around when this particular book, in library parlance, was “weeded.” She is a friend from the early days of the ongoing One Book, One Region reading project in Eastern Connecticut, and I brought to her my tale of woe.
“I’m sorry that the book your friend donated to the library in your name was weeded,” she wrote in an email. “I can imagine how upset you were to learn that the book he had so carefully purchased to represent your values and his is no longer on the MNL shelf.
“Working with a colleague here at MNL, we have determined that it was likely weeded because 1) it did not circulate and 2) Groton Public Library has a copy, so it is available there for any of our patrons who would want to read it.
“This, of course, does not take into account the book plate ... We do try to hold on to books that have been donated by patrons, but that is not always possible. The reason for weeding is two-fold. We have limited space and we need to keep the collection refreshed.
“The only books in MNL that are irreplaceable are those in the historical collection. For the circulating collection, we can only add titles when there is shelf space, and that requires removing titles that haven’t circulated, usually for the past 3-5 years. We have no room to add shelving, and a circulating collection that is never refreshed doesn’t work in a small public library like MNL.”
She also sent along American Library Association guidelines and the observations of a colleague at Mystic-Noank about this often unfortunate but apparently necessary vetting of objects of affection: books.
This is, in essence, what she sent:
Library collections evolve over time. Weeding is an essential part of developing, maintaining, and enriching a library collection. Given space constraints, libraries are forced to make choices, since collections cannot simply continue to grow ever larger as more books are added to a finite amount of shelf space.
The following criteria are taken into account when librarians decide whether or not to weed a particular book. This is a procedure that has been developed and refined by librarians over many years.
How long it has been since the book was last checked out. We usually use 5 years as a guideline. That is, if the book has not been checked out in the last 5 years, it qualifies for possible weeding. Many libraries are more draconian; the general rule for public libraries is that 80% of what has not circulated in 3 years can be discarded.
How many times it was checked out overall. Has it been checked out once, twice, 50 times? This gives us an idea of the book’s popularity.
Whether the topic of the book is one in which our library has a particularly strong collection; e.g., maritime activities.
Years that have passed since the latest copyright date. Is it current? Is the book on a topic that demands currency? e.g., medicine, computer technology.
Whether the book is available from other libraries in the area. If it is available from an area library, we feel confident that we can get a copy for our patrons within a reasonable time. If available from any library in Connecticut, we can request a copy through interlibrary loan.
Whether we need this particular book in order to have a well-rounded collection.
Whether the book is a classic that all libraries should have.
So, a book arguing for free speech was deemed expendable in a vital forum for the same — the public library.
I remember reading, several years ago in The New York Times, that the director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was asked by a philanthropist how long his name would be attached to the museum’s Roman Sculpture Court.
“Aware that sometime in the future, (the director’s) successor would probably be making the same promise to some donor not yet born,” (the philanthropist) later recalled, “I asked him, How long is ‘in perpetuity’?”
“For you, 50 years,” the museum director, replied.
My donated book lasted maybe five years at Mystic-Noank Library. But what an honor it was.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
