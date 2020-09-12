As narrow and leafy Browning Road in Watch Hill bends sharply to the left, just up from Watch Hill Road and Yosemite Valley Road, and skirts the traps and fairways of the Misquamicut Club, the road leads to a pair of stone pillars at the entrance to a mansion at No. 6 Browning Road named Chateau Ste. Michelle.
Certainly it is not uncommon for Watch Hill homes and estates to have sobriquets, noble and normal, but the history of this particular one, the “chateau,” tells a rather different story of what’s behind those pillars.
Built in 1930, and, with close to 14,000 square feet of living space, including 14 bedrooms, it is one of the largest homes in Watch Hill, sitting on close to 5 acres with an in-ground pool and tennis court. The property was once notably owned by Louis F. Bantle, then the CEO of U.S Tobacco Co., later UST Inc., makers of Skoal, Copenhagen and assorted brands of snuff and chewing tobacco. UST, in fact, was the biggest producer of snuff and chewing tobacco.
Among UST’s other holdings was Chateau Ste. Michelle, the oldest winery in the state of Washington, and the less renowned Columbia Crest and Villa Mt. Eden wineries, as well as a microbrewery and a cigar producer.
Sensing that naming the mansion after a distinguished line of wines rather than the plug behind a cheek full of chew and bucket of spit would be more in keeping with the Watch Hill airs and environs, the place was called Chateau Ste. Michelle.
In 1976, a company called Chateau Ste. Michelle Ltd. was incorporated with the registered address of 6 Browning Road and its business classification being owner of a Watch Hill conference center.
Bantle and his wife, Virginia, who lived in Greenwich, Conn., came to Watch Hill at the suggestion of the owner of Breck, the hair products company. They spent much of their time in their later years West Palm Beach, Fla. Bantle retired from UST in the early 1990s.
Virginia Bantle, who preferred Marlboro Lights, once infamously derided Dr. C. Everett Koop, the former U.S. Surgeon General, as “Koop the Poop” for his anti-tobacco campaigns. Louis Bantle, it was said, though he liked to dip snuff, favored smoking Kools. He died in 2010 at age 81 of lung cancer and emphysema.
In 2009, UST was acquired by the Altria Group, formerly the Philip Morris Co., and Chateau Ste. Michelle, then operating as a conference and retreat center, was sold for $3.6 million to an entity called Browning Road LLC. The limited liability corporation is listed with an address at the Providence law office of Thomas J. McAndrew, an attorney well known in Westerly and among whose clients in Watch Hill is Peter Dooney, co-founder of Dooney & Bourke, the upscale handbags and accessories business.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Ltd., from the UST Inc. years, was dissolved in 2010.
The mansion, assessed by the Town of Westerly at $4.85 million, is apparently still used as a retreat and conference center by Browning Road LLC.
The Bantles were charitable folks, setting up foundations to fight drug and alcohol addictions and help the otherwise down-and-out, and making sizeable donations to cancer research and also to political candidates. At one time, Lowell P. Weicker Jr., former U.S. senator and governor of Connecticut, sat on UST’s board. Locally, UST, with its retreat in Watch Hill, was a sponsor of charitable events and agencies.
One such was the Child and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut. For several years before UST was sold, the corporation was one of the sponsors of Child and Family’s annual benefit “Golf Ball” and golf tournament. This at a time when UST’s subsidiary, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, was withdrawing its request asking the government whether it could state in ads that its products were safer than cigarettes. The company said it was waiting for new information.
Event sponsorship and philanthropy for such charities are often vital to annual budgets, and even Child & Family, dedicated to providing child guidance and development, school-based health care and early intervention, family counseling, day care and a host of other programs throughout southeastern Connecticut, did not shudder too much publicly at the idea of a massive purveyor of tobacco products being a financial friend.
Chateau Ste. Michelle actually offered the right cover. UST was supplying wine for the ball and golf tournament, not chew.
What could any grateful social service agency say but “Skoal!”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
