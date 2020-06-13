In the summer of 1964, before starting my senior year at Norwich Free Academy, I spent six weeks at what was called the Liberal Studies Program at Mount Hermon School in northwestern Massachusetts near the New Hampshire border.
The summer program attracted kids my age from all over the country, but mostly the Northeast and, to a great extent, New York, Long Island and New Jersey. Courses ranged from anthropology to physics to psychology to advanced French, to religions of the world to study of Asia to the structure of history to my choice, expository writing.
Among those attending was Matt Rinaldi, from Valley Stream, Long Island, whom I would meet again in the fall of 1965 when we were freshmen at Oberlin College in Ohio.
From Rinaldi I experienced my initiation into social activism, specifically civil rights action in what became known as Freedom Summer, the voter-registration drive in Mississippi during which those murdered included James Chaney, Mickey Schwerner and Andrew Goodman.
By initiation, I mean, confrontation with what I was supposed to do. For the most part, I listened.
Rinaldi would go to Mississippi during the winter break of our freshman year in college working on voter-registration projects. During our summer at Mount Hermon, I listened to him talk about his commitment to civil rights groups in his home area.
I remained aware, but inactive, almost removed, and in the environs and culture of that activist college, it was conspicuous.
In October of 1967, walking to class with a friend one Friday morning, I came upon a group of students who had surrounded a car driven by a Navy recruiter, idled by Tappan Square, the main square in town. He nudged me and we joined the other students, shouting opposition to the war in Vietnam and preventing the recruiter from having access to the college.
We ended up being tear-gased and drenched with water by local police and the fire department, and many of us charged with something akin to disturbing the peace and fined $50. My photo, covering my face with my hands, amid a group of students fleeing the barrage, appeared on the front of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Until a week ago Friday night, on the steps of the downtown post office in Westerly, that was pretty much my last public display of protest. I’ve tried to persuade myself that I’ve been privileged — not only framed as white, middle-class, educated, and thus protected privilege — for most of my adult life to have a public means of expression — a newspaper column — to espouse my views, my biases, my anger, my conscience.
But I chose to join friends on the steps that Friday night as part of a demonstration organized by the Peace and Justice Group of Westerly Pawcatuck and attended by all manner of folk to express support for addressing problems of racism, violence, inequality of opportunity, and the right to peacefully assemble in protest.
I estimated at least 200 gathered, many carrying hand-made placards declaring “Black Lives Matter” and “I Understand that I’ll Never Understand,” decrying police brutality, asserting that silence, pointedly white silence, equals consent and complicity, and naming the names of black victims of police action, mostly recently George Floyd in Minneapolis, killed with a policeman’s knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.
A handful of Westerly police officers, not wearing face masks, stood by respectfully, aiding with traffic and helping pedestrians crossing High Street.
Opposite the post office two faux American flags — with black and white stripes and a single blue stripe in the middle — were displayed. A fellow wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat said the flags showed solidarity with the police and honored those who’ve died in the line of duty.
I did not carry a sign, but I wanted to be present. I found it difficult to join in the singing of “We Shall Overcome” and a topically updated “Blowin’ in the Wind,” but I wanted to stand with those far less inhibited.
I was as stunned as anyone when we were asked to remain silent for eight minutes and 48 seconds, the duration of that policeman’s knee on Floyd’s neck, and understand what an eternity that was.
One of the few persons of color there on Friday evening was Rae’ ven Kelly Dinwoodie, 34, of Westerly, a force of passion, yearning, history and heart. She addressed the crowd several times, and lacked nothing of the soulful cadence and righteous theatrics of a preacher.
As her husband, Sean Dinwoodie, raised in Stonington, announced before she spoke, she had played the role of the little girl — Samuel Jackson’s daughter — who was raped and beaten in the film “A Time to Kill” and also the role of the young Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” She has other TV and film credits.
Born in Virginia and raised for a time in Atlanta, she told us she was the goddaughter of the late Yolanda King, the eldest child of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
She sang what she called the Black National Anthem, but mostly she beseeched us to prevail far beyond these gatherings and protest vigils that are being organized throughout the country, to make the demands for justice more than words, more than collective outpourings of anger and frustration and to not back down until equality among races is not only a legal right, is not a campaign refrain but, let us all live to see, a reality.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
