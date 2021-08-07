Though I’m five years older, I’ve known Dan Curland since we were growing up in Norwich. In the four decades he’s owned Mystic Disc, the vinyl record shop and collectors’ mecca in downtown Mystic, and when he had “The Dog Show” on WCNI, the radio station on the campus of Connecticut College in New London, I’ve understood that despite liking him and certainly respecting his knowledge and his passions, he has two decibel levels of conversation: Confrontational, as in animated, and Curland, as in Vesuvian.
So it was not unexpected when I heard from him after my piece ran last week in this space in which I listed some 75 solo performers and bands from my earlier days of listening to rock and folk, mostly, and selected one song for each that either exemplified who they were or just appealed to me most.
Here’s the gist of what he had to say, after opening pleasantries:
“I could tear the list apart. But I will not, because in reality there is no ‘right or wrong’ in music, what someone likes is personal choice. But, always a But, the Small Faces did not do “Maybe I'm Amazed.” It was The Faces with Rod Stewart and Ron Wood, the 2nd rendition of The Small Faces/Faces. When can I do a list!! Lol. Love Ya Brother, Peace, Dan”
OK. I invited him to do one, or at least annotate (aka decimate) mine. This is what he sent:
CSN has to be “Suite Judy Blue Eyes.” Incredible "trilogy" plus the harmonies are stupendous. (For the record, I had chosen “Wasted on the Way” for Crosby, Stills & Nash.)
Country Joe & the Fish – “Section 43” — Greatest LSD instrumental ever but if you want a "vocal" song, “Sweet Martha Lorraine.” (I had chosen “Vietnam Song.”)
Beatles — “She Said She Said.” I love “Hey Jude” (my choice), so with the Beatles it is really tough.
Rolling Stones — “Satisfaction.” Greatest single of all time, Period. End of conversation. (I had picked “Tumbling Dice.”)
Grateful Dead — “Dark Star.” (My choice was “Ripple.”)
The Band — “Tears Of Rage.” (I went with “Ophelia.”)
Jimi Hendrix — “Voodoo Child.” (I liked “Hey Joe.”)
Steve Winwood — No. 1, it has to be Traffic, not his lame solo s**t. “Dear Mr. Fantasy.” (I foolishly, apparently, went with “Back in the High Life Again.”)
Eric Clapton — So you really screwed this one, written and sung by Winwood, lol, nothing to do with Clapton. “Let it Rain” (most people would pick “Layla”). (Mine was “Can’t Find My Way Home.”)
The Who — “My Generation” or “I Can See For Miles.” I would go with “I Can See For Miles” ... Drum intro is so immense. (I liked “Pinball Wizard.”)
Kinks — “You Really Got Me.” (Me? “Lola.”)
Allman Brothers — “Whipping Post.” (It was “Ramblin’ Man” for me.)
Beach Boys — Most Anything from “Pet Sounds.” Come on now, Steve. “God Only Knows” or “Good Vibrations.” (I chose “California Girls.”)
Neil Young — “Cinnamon Girl” would be No. 1 but your choice is OK (“Everybody Knows This is Nowhere”) as well, and of course there is the Electric Neil and Acoustic Neil.
Rod Stewart — “Mandolin Wind.” (I liked “Country Comfort" but Dan said Elton John did a better job with that one.)
Small Faces — “Itchycoo Park.” (As noted, I picked, erroneously, “Maybe I’m Amazed.”)
I thanked him, and going back to Crosby, Stills & Nash I said I also liked “Southern Cross.”
Dan replied: “I like Southern X but that 1st LP was SOOOO different than all the other music at the time, everyone was doing long jam electric guitar solos etc., and CSN came out with the ‘Couch Record’ and blew up the whole music world. What followed? Jackson Browne, Eagles, JD Souther, etc. They changed the face of music with that LP. Hendrix loved them and that LP he called it Western Sky Music, which to me is perfect.”
I was interested in a second opinion and sent the story to my former neighbor and all-around good guy Andy Chaney, the bass player for the popular local band “Sugar,” and also performing solo and in duos and trios with a few different singers and percussionists.
Included in my list was Joni Mitchell, and for her I chose the song “River” off her most poignant “Blue” album, released, as it happens, 50 years ago in June.
Here’s what Andy wrote:
“We all could make a desert island song list and probably have a few tunes in common. Being a HUGE Joni Mitchell fan I would have to include a few of hers (he said smiling and grinning).
“‘Woodstock,’ although not my favorite, has been held by artists that attended as the tune that best captured the vibe of that event. ‘River’ is an incredible song, that whole ‘Blue’ album is psychic, emotional pain captured in song and vinyl. I personally would have to include ‘A Case of You’ from the same album. In my humble opinion, one of the most ‘real’ love songs ever written.
“Also, ‘Coyote’ from the ‘Hejira’ album is a MASTERPIECE, again, in my opinion. The conversation between her voice and Jaco Pastorius’ fretless bass through that entire album was/is revolutionary and unique. ‘Talk To Me’ is almost indescribably wonderful.”
Well, this has been a fun diversion from summer doldrums and COVID creep. Thanks for listening.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at: maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.