Anna N. Coit, the matriarchal local historian, chronicler, environmentalist, teacher, inspiration and all-around citizen exemplary in North Stonington, died in her 106th year, in October 2014.
In 1952, she, out of Vassar and a pioneering female journalist at Time magazine in the early 1940s, and her husband, Harlan J. “Pete” Coit, a decorated U.S. Navy pilot during World War II, purchased an 18th-century farmhouse on 28 acres on Denison Hill Road in North Stonington, in farm country near the Connecticut/Rhode Island borderlands. They restored the house and planted spruce and fir trees on roughly 10½ acres of land, which was operated as a Christmas tree farm.
Pete Coit died in 1978 and Anna kept on with the tree farm until her death six years ago.
In her will, according to Attorney Frank N. Eppinger of North Stonington, co-executor of her estate, Anna Coit directed that the tree farm acreage be given in perpetuity to the Avalonia Land Conservancy, of which she was an original incorporator in 1968 when it was then known as the Mashantucket Land Trust.
Her home, on a 2-acre lot, was sold three years ago to a young couple.
It has taken six years, and a thicket of obstacles, but the transfer of the tree farm to the stewardship of the land conservancy appears to be imminent.
It turned out that Anna Coit, in her benevolence, had little idea of the consequences of bestowing her tree farm to Avalonia, as the property had long existed under a decades-old tax assessment benefit.
For much of the 20th century, as I understand this, to preserve farmland, woodland and open space, in general, from development, Connecticut allowed such properties to be assessed by towns under what was known as the 10-mill program. That is, the tax rate for such farmed or wooded property would never go above 10 mills an acre or a town assessment of more than $100 an acre.
(To calculate property tax, multiply the assessment of the property by the mill rate and divide by 1,000. For example, a property with an assessed value of $50,000 located in a municipality with a mill rate of 20 mills would have a property tax bill of $1,000 per year.)
However, should that land be up for development, the owner would be responsible for paying the town a “recapture penalty” on the fair market value of the property.
The Coits, in the 1960s, a decade after purchasing their property, put much of their land under the state-sanctioned 10-mill program. Everyone presumed it would be a simple matter of transferring the tree farm to the land conservancy without incurring any tax penalty.
Not quite. As Eppinger understood the act creating the 10-mill program, the designation would last for 50 years. Since Anna Coit survived the 50 years — again, the property was listed in the 1960s — Eppinger was sure the property could be disposed of without penalty.
What he learned from the local tax assessor and state forestry officials was that built into the 10-mill program was the fact that the land would automatically roll into another 50-year designation with the recapture penalty going up each year.
Eppinger said the tax liability for the Coit tree farm, though never formally calculated, might have been $40,000 to $50,000.
But another state law — this one passed in 1963 — offered what appeared to be a way out of the penalty. Public Act 490 allows farm, forest and open space land to be assessed at its use value rather than its fair market value for local taxes, thus enabling landowners who might not be able to afford fair market taxation to hold on to their property rather than being forced to sell.
As the state says, citing the law’s wording, “it was in the public interest to encourage the preservation of farm, forest and open space land.”
One hitch to the conveyance to Avalonia, according to Eppinger, was that Public Act 490, which initially called for a 5-acre minimum for property to be put in the program, had been amended to increase the minimum to 25 acres.
Thus, another 15 acres had to be added to the tree farm’s 10.5 acres so Avalonia would be able to accept it.
The 25 acres do not have to be contiguous, said Eppinger, and Avalonia, which has an extensive inventory of protected property, agreed to add 15 acres of what’s known as the Appleton Tract near Bell Cedar Swamp in North Stonington.
So, at last, now the transfer?
Not yet.
A state forester determined that the tree farm did not have the proper density of tree plantings to make the conversion to the P.A. 490 program.
So, the North Stonington Garden Club, local Scout troops, Avalonia members and others in town set about planting several thousand seedlings on the tree farm property.
“Originally, we were told the seedlings had to survive six months,” said Eppinger. “But then the forester was told at a seminar that the seedlings had to survive a year. Well, we luckily had a mild winter, and with delays because of the coronavirus, in May the forester finally inspected and said yes, it qualifies.”
After six years, more than a few headaches and the cost and labor of planting all those seedlings, Anna Coit’s desire that her tree farm be placed with the land conservancy she helped to found may at last be out of the woods.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
