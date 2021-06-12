By definition, an autodidact is someone who has learned a subject without the benefit of a teacher or formal education. In brief, a self-taught person.
By definition, the late Eleanor Perényi of Stonington was an autodidact. She never finished high school.
It would not have been wise to tell her. As her friend, the poet J. D. McClatchy, wrote about her: “In public she had a combative conversational style, her strong liberal views buttressed by facts others had forgotten and an iron logic they daren’t resist.”
She is known mostly for her “Green Thoughts: A Writer in the Garden,” a collection of 72 essays arranged alphabetically from “Annuals” and “Artichokes” to “Weeds” and “Wildflowers,” published by Random House in 1981 and never out of print and, as the New York Times wrote, “widely considered a classic of garden writing.”
Eleanor Perényi, who died at age 91 in 2009, was also a novelist, memoirist, biographer, journalist, magazine editor, Hungarian baroness and, as noted, an intrepid gardener who never completed her private high school in Washington, D.C.
In a way, she perhaps took her inspiration for unbridled, if unschooled, learning from her mother, Grace Zaring Stone, a best-selling suspense novelist in the 1930s and ’40s, who did finish high school — the Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York — but went no higher up the formal education chain.
The unconventional education, and literary achievement, of mother and daughter also ties into a cautionary tale about a fixture in facile learning today — Wikipedia.
The Wikipedia entry for Grace Zaring Stone includes this:
“Born in New York City in 1891, Zaring Stone was the great-great-granddaughter of social reformer Robert Owen. Her mother died during her childhood. She started writing in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, where she lived with her husband, Ellis Spencer Stone (1889-1956), later a commodore in the U.S. Navy (where he commanded all of the aircraft carriers at the time of the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941 [none were lost as they were not at Pearl Harbor that day]).] Later, she and her husband moved to Stonington, Connecticut.[1] They had one child, the author and gardener, Eleanor Perényi.”
Utter nonsense, says Peter Perényi, the son of Eleanor, about his grandfather’s role during World War II.
Peter Perényi, retired from the Foreign Service and living today in the 18th-century home on Main Street in Stonington Borough owned by his grandparents and then his mother, who famously gardened there, says his grandfather, a Navy captain, had nothing to do with aircraft carriers, never mind Pearl Harbor. “He was a convoy commander and before the war served as Naval attaché (to the American Embassy) in Paris,” said Peter.
“This is absolute certifiable baloney,” he judged the Wikipedia entry. “A senior admiral would have commanded our carrier force — Halsey and the like. Capt. Stone had no significant involvement with carriers. … I am quite sure the Brooklyn, which he commanded in 1941, was in the Atlantic. It was his convoy command ship.”
Eleanor Perényi’s grave is next to that of her mother and father in what’s become known as “Poets’ Corner” in Stonington Cemetery, and a few steps away is that of J.D. McClatchy, known as Sandy, poet, opera librettist, literary critic, editor of the Yale Review and president of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
McClatchy, who died in 2018, was a close friend of Perényi and wrote the introduction to the reissue, in 2016, of her 1946 memoir “More Was Lost,” about the life and the estate on which she lived with her husband, Baron Zsigmond (Zsiga) Perényi, who was 37 when he married the 19-year-old Eleanor Spencer Stone and brought her to his family’s estate in Ruthenia, an Eastern-European, Hungarian-speaking land that ultimately became part of the Soviet Carpatho-Ukraine.
They had met at a dinner party given by the American ambassador in Budapest.
“But to a teenage bride it was a dream,” wrote McClatchy in his introduction. “The estate had forests and vineyards, a mountain and a river, a “jardin anglais” and graveled “allees,” stables and a distillery, garages and a greenhouse, seven hundred and fifty acres of farmland, and a baroque castle in need of plumbing and upholstery.
“There were suspicious servants to be won over, bizarre local customs to undertake, and Hungarian to learn. It was a formidable challenge for the young baroness ….”
Peter Perényi said his mother, who was born in Washington, D.C., in 1918, attended the National Cathedral School for Girls in Washington but was invited to leave “for smoking on the roof and telling the French teacher she could speak better French, which she probably could.”
Besides Hungarian and French, she also learned Spanish and studied Greek.
Pregnant with Peter, she left Hungary in 1940 at her husband’s urging as war loomed. Her husband, who was conscripted into the Hungarian army, later joined the resistance. He remained in Europe after the war. The couple divorced in 1945.
Settling in New York and then Connecticut, Eleanor worked as an editor at several magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar and Mademoiselle, where she was managing editor.
When Peter was 10 or so, mother and son moved to Mexico where Eleanor worked on her first novel. In all she wrote “The Bright Sword,” a novel of the American Civil War; “Liszt: The Artist as a Romantic Hero,” a study of the composer that was nominated for a National Book Award; the memoir “More Was Lost”; and “Green Thoughts.”
“She had a prodigious memory and she read widely,” said Peter of his mother. “She loved history, literature, music, art and architecture. Science interested her, but she was not educated in science.”
Only once, said Peter, did his mother choose to go back to school.
“She took some algebra course because she thought she was weak in it,” he said.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
