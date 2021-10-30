Youngish Christopher Kepple of Pawcatuck, writer, documentary maker and lately director of development at Mystic-Noank Library, was walking to his weekly Tuesday night bocce match at the Westerly Bocce Club on Ledward Avenue when, as he says, he saw her standing there.
Blessed with the quality of curiosity, he walked into the equipment yard of the Cherenzia Excavation works at 25 Ledward Avenue and inquired about her, a 12-and-a-half-foot-tall granite statue, atop a six-foot-high concrete base, reigning over an array of backhoes, trucks, industrial shovels and assorted heavy equipment parts around her.
Our Lady of Ledward, perhaps, or Mother Mary of Earth Movers, she has remained, in place, towering above Westerly and in the shadow of Tower Street, for a century or more.
Kepple called me to tell me of his find and asked me to look into her story.
I called Mary Buck, CFO of Cherenzia Companies and working at the company’s offices on Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck, who happily provided me with news clippings that tell much of the story at what was once the New England Granite Quarry, behind Granite Street. The story was personal for John “Jake” Cherenzia, who rescued the statue from the bowels of the old quarry and whose father, Salvatore Cherenzia, died in a freak explosion at another quarry.
Among the articles she gave me was one written by Gordon Alexander, a photographer for The Sun who photographed the statue and wrote about it in September 1980.
According to Alexander’s story, which was based on his talk with Jake Cherenzia, the statue supposedly was an Italian stone-cutter’s sculpted interpretation of St. Helena, who, according to Roman Catholic beliefs, was elevated to sainthood after discovering the true cross of Christ while on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem in 324 A.D. She was the mother of the Roman emperor, Constantine I the Great.
“My father … a stone cutter from Acri, Italy, told me he saw the statue discarded in the quarry about 1920, when he first started working in the quarry,” Cherenzia is quoted in the story as saying. “My father told me that, according to the stories he was told, the statue was sculpted back in the late 1880s by an unknown Italian sculpture-stone cutter. The story goes that the statue was near completion when the arm fell off. The stone-cutter who was working on the statue then packed his tools, left town and never was heard from again.”
Cherenzia went on: “A lot of men died in the quarry, including my father, who was killed in an explosion in 1954. Most of the deaths were from ‘granite consumption,’ a disease that resulted from continuing inhalation of granite dust.”
Cherenzia hauled the statue out of the abandoned quarry as a memorial to his father and other men who died in the quarries.
Excavating the statue, which weighed an estimated 3 tons, from the depths of the old quarry required the deployment of a derrick belonging to a friend.
“I saw the statue down there and thought it deserved a better resting place,” Cherenzia told Alexander. Initially, the statue was placed by the road leading into Cherenzia’s property.
“Of course the kids wouldn’t leave it alone and vandalized the statue by splashing paint on it,” said Cherenzia in the story. “I decided if I wanted to preserve the statue I would have to elevate it away from the kids’ reach, so I had concrete poured and mounted the statue on it.”
So it remains today, replete with chipped nose and two broken arms that cradle the stump of a broken cross.
Though elegant examples of the craftsmanship of the Italian, Irish and Finnish artisans, among others, who worked with and sculpted massive stone slabs in Westerly’s heralded granite industry are in view throughout the country, this flawed but striking statue, in a gritty laborers’ yard, is emblematic of what those decades of demanding quarry toil entailed.
One tragic consequence of that quarry work occurred in July 1954. As a newspaper account described it, Jake Cherenzia’s father, Salvatore, began drilling in a hole where four charges of black blasting powder had just been set off. Apparently one of the blasting charges did not ignite and when Cherenzia unknowingly drilled in the hole, the charge was set off and the blast forced the drill upward, striking Cherenzia in the chin.
The foreman at the site, Ernest Filosi, of Niantic, told local police that Cherenzia expired moments later. He was 64. The incident was at the Gencarelli Inc. quarries off Old Hopkinton Road.
Another worker, Angelo Gencarella, of Westerly, was standing about 6 feet away when the blast occurred and suffered slight cuts on his face from flying stone.
Mary Buck told me she wanted to have the statue moved to the company offices on Mechanic Street, but to no avail.
The statue remains standing above the remnants of the era that gave rise to her. So it should be.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
