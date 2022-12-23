How about a bit of sports trivia as a reprieve from all the holiday hubbub? Some will be easy, some will be old, some will be local, some will be borrowed (from pieces of mine), but all will be true.
Answers will be found at the end of this.
1. To begin, my all-time favorite sports trivia question:
Four universities/colleges have produced both a president of the United States and a quarterback who won the Super Bowl.
Name the university/college.
Name the president.
Name the quarterback.
2. Who was the impressive Major League ballplayer, born in Stonington, during what the late Roger Angell lovingly called “the country days” of baseball, who reportedly and infamously so pestered his teammate, the irascible Ty Cobb, that the Detroit Tigers chose to resolve the lingering feud by trading our hero to the Chicago White Sox?
3. Who was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the early 2000s with a brief and alas forgettable reign who came from Mystic and attended Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton?
4. Beth Quesnel, the retired math teacher at Stonington High School and a formidable athlete in multiple sports, played for what renowned all-female, fast-pitch softball team?
5. The late Joe Comstock, who lived in North Stonington, was a star player — in fact, an all-state selection as a receiver — going by his middle name, Clinton, for the 1943 Barrington, R.I., High School football team. What virtually unparalleled record did that team achieve?
6. Name the skilled woodworker restoring vintage sailing vessels today at Mystic Seaport Museum who as a high school football player in Connecticut was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the state for two seasons, holds the Connecticut high school career records for passing yards and completions and who, as starting quarterback for the University of Connecticut in 2014, courageously retired from football at the season’s outset due to concerns about his multiple concussions.
7. Name the Westerly native and one of the fabled “Swish Kids” as a basketball player at Westerly High and later the University of Rhode Island, who is the author of “The Forgetful Organization: How an Organization Struggles to Remember Itself.”
8. In 2007, Clay Burkhalter, of Stonington, then 49, finished 12th among 83 competitors in the Mini Transat, a 4,230-mile solo race in 21-foot sailboats from La Rochelle, France, to Salvador, Brazil, becoming the first American to place in the Top 20 in the then 30-year history of the event. He completed the race in 25 days, 10 hours, 45 minutes and 36 seconds.
Burkhalter was the son of another renowned sailor, though of a somewhat different stripe.
Who was his father?
9. George Crouse, of Old Mystic, the legendary Stonington High School girls’ tennis coach and the recipient earlier this year of the prestigious Gold Key Award from the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance, tells the story of a tennis match he played more than 50 years ago in the annual Southern New England Tennis Tournament run by Steve Armstrong on the meticulously groomed (by Armstrong) clay courts in Norwich near Mohegan Park.
Crouse, now 80, who played tennis in college at Central Connecticut State University, was facing in an opening round singles match a fellow who was five years younger but also consigned by Armstrong to the opening rounds where the lesser players were quickly weeded out. The amateur tournament attracted top players from adjacent states and elsewhere in New England.
Crouse remembers losing the match 6-3, 6-3, saying he just couldn’t deal with all the slicing his opponent, more familiar with clay, was doing. The opponent, who also was skilled at running around his backhand, was dispatched resoundingly in his next match.
This match, perfectly and deservedly obscure, lives on in the memory of Crouse who has remained cordial with his opponent through the years, gently instructing him, still, on his form and faults. Crouse went on to attain local and statewide glory with his racquet and teaching, and the opponent regional notoriety with his pen.
Who was Crouse’s opponent that day?
=============================
Answers:
1. University of Michigan. President Jerry Ford. Quarterback Tom Brady.
U.S. Naval Academy. President Jimmy Carter. Quarterback Roger Staubach.
Stanford University. President Herbert Hoover. Quarterback John Elway or Jim Plunkett.
Miami of Ohio. President Benjamin Harrison. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
2. Matty McIntrye, born in Stonington in 1880.
3. Dave Campo, who led the Cowboys from 2000 -02 with a record of 15-33.
4. The Raybestos Brakettes, based in Stratford, Conn.
5. Unbeaten, untied and unscored upon, going 8-0 and compiling 160 points to their opponents’ 0 in winning the state championship.
6. Casey Cochran.
7. Stephen Capizzano.
8. Vice Admiral Edward A. Burkhalter Jr., who died in 2020 at age 91, was Chief of Naval Intelligence, Defense Intelligence Agency, and also director of the Intelligence Community Staff for the Central Intelligence Agency.
For the record, in July 1958, then Lt. Burkhalter reported as navigator in the commissioning crew of the nuclear attack submarine Sea Dragon (SSN 584). In August 1960, Sea Dragon commenced an Atlantic-to-Pacific transit via the Northwest Passage, with a side trip to the North Pole, surfacing on August 25, 1960, becoming the third submarine to reach the Pole and the second to surface.
9. Who else? Me.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
