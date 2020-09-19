Sitting obliviously on one of the Mystic River Park boardwalk benches by the drawbridge in downtown Mystic the other Sunday afternoon, I missed the Trump love boat flotilla of hundreds of watercraft parading noisily and gaudily on the river to the south between Ram Island and Noank and the railroad bridge.
But I didn’t miss the ongoing sinking, if not drowning, of civility, as many believe once existed in this country, as crudeness has become the rule and an aggrieved citizenry, at least an energized generation, left on its own in combating racism in a nation plagued with unrest, violence and sorrow.
The river procession reportedly was organized by a Facebook group Connecticut Boaters for Trump and was countered in downtown Mystic by a gathering of people carrying Black Lives Matter signs and various anti-Trump posters.
A couple of the powerboats festooned with American flags and pro-Trump banners motored upriver past the railroad bridge toward the drawbridge. A large cruiser, homeported in Westbrook, circled before the drawbridge, its party of white passengers blowing kisses and shouting, cynically and snarkily, to my ears, “We love you all.” The target of this affection was mostly a group of teenaged girls gathered on the boardwalk with BLM signs.
What ensued was an eruption of profanity from the girls directed at the cruiser and then toward several middle-aged men attired in flag colors who stood at the boardwalk and started belittling the girls and boosting Trump. One hapless soul, a fellow reading on one of the benches, stood up and demanded the girls curb their venom because he was trying to read, and he was summarily shouted down with a barrage of protest that it was a public place, open to public expression, profane or not, and the cacophony continued.
Mixed in the hubbub along the boardwalk under a wide blue sky on this late summer Sunday afternoon were groups of young people, a few boys with red MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats and some girls with stickers saying “Trump” slapped across their barely concealed rumps, as well as others of similar age calling Trump a racist and a fascist, much of it punctuated with F-bombs and the flipping of the royal salute.
To be fair, also along the boardwalk there were several pockets of debate at acceptable decibels between political opposites who were not only older but not averse to arguing reasonably.
Observing all this on the bench next to me was a woman who lives in Mystic and retired several years ago as the longtime office manager at Olde Mistick Village. In her mid-60s, she bemoaned not only what has beset the country, but the language she was hearing, and saying she grew up in the 1960s confronting the assassinations of the two Kennedy brothers and Martin Luther King and the urban upheavals and civil rights violence and advances, but still remembered a country trying to exist within the framework of law and principles of decency, not to mention speech that was printable.
I nodded my concurrence. I also told her that precisely 20 years ago, at this same Mystic River Park, in similar weather, there was model, it seemed from this distance, political tumult and passion played out, even with hoots and hollers and cheers and jeers, and more than a few partisan gestures amidst folks wearing campaign colors and makeshift floats passing by on the river, with a sense of common cause: a political debate, caustic but still courteous.
Republican Rob Simmons of Stonington was vying to unseat 10-term Democrat Sam Gejdenson of Bozrah for the Second Congressional District seat (Simmons did just that in the November election) and this was another of the “Soapbox Sundays” at the park, attended by a couple of hundred people.
It was terrific theater. Yellow-and black Gejdenson banners and blue-and-white Simmons signs fluttered and flounced, and supporters, young and old, dressed in their man’s colors, delivered
“amens” or jibes toward the other candidate and his crowd. Even the drawbridge operator chimed in. Simmons, as a state representative, had helped save the jobs of the operators, who are state employees, and, in appreciation, the operator that day let go a few blasts of the bridge horn as Simmons was about to speak.
The candidates went after each other and each one’s base — labor union activists for Gejdenson and Stonington fishermen and veterans for Simmons, and dozens of college kids and politicos on both sides — shouted yea or nay. The campaign had its moments of tense confrontations among supporters along the way, but on this day, the air was alive with the traditions of a sharp, but I have to say it, civil, debate.
Those were the days.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
