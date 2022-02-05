I was born under a bad sign.
Actually, it’s a pretty good sign, but not for me.
Sagittarius.
Well, maybe it is precisely the right sign for me, but it doesn’t resolve a congenital disability: I can’t sit still.
Ants in the pants.
Among the few Yiddish words I know is one I’ve heard since childhood: Shpilkes. As in, “He’s got shpilkes.”
The fidgets.
This most recent blizzard-wrought, house-bound day was a restless reminder and confirmed irrefutably what I’ve known forever. I’ve been cursed by the need to pace. Not walk, necessarily, but pace.
Sagittarius, for heaven’s sake.
Born to nudge. Agitate. Wander.
Back in my newsroom days I would type a few sentences, get up and walk around, maybe head to the snack machines or the bathroom or, too often for my own good, nose around and see what other reporters were doing. I did it habitually. Turned out, it was the only way I was able to write.
At home during the snow-in and shut down of vehicular relief, I paced the livelong day. I examined the refrigerator on the hour, read labels on food packaging, lay down on the couch just to prove I could do it, listened to music, streamed a few minutes of some film, read a couple of pages, got up and either retraced my steps or paced in reverse.
Cursed. Each astrological sign, as I’ve come to understand, is associated with a body part or parts and Sagittarius, the Archer, the Centaur, is assigned the thighs.
Yes, I long had been proud to be under the sign of the athlete, the extravert, prone to flex. I devoted decades to running around fields and courts with gloves or racquets in hand in the throes of destiny. But enough is enough.
Searching for succor online, I did find some comfort in these rather cosmetically orchestrated definitions of my Zodiac imprint:
“Sagittarius rules the thighs, hips, liver, pituitary gland, and sciatic nerve,” read one knowing source. “Sagittarians usually have beautiful legs. If Sagittarius does a little working out, they can be toned and gorgeous.”
Right.
Here is another: “The thighs are under the influence of Sagittarius, and the hips too. These ruling parts represent a Sagittarian’s spontaneous nature perfectly. Energetic by nature, Sagittarians love to experience the new and travel.
“By the time a Sagittarian is 40, it’s likely that they have experienced a surgery that resulted from an injury, often a leg, hip or pelvic break. For romance, all you have to do is put a hand on a thigh or hip! The thighs are erotic for most people, but even more so for a Sagittarius!”
That easy, eh?
Try it.
Adding to this misbegotten alignment is the apparent illogic of a sign consigned to those born Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, decidedly late fall, being a constellation best seen in the northern hemisphere in the summer.
Anyway, I want to resign my sign.
Even if it were genetically or transcendentally possible, which one would I trade up to, the sky being the limit?
Libra? Ruling the hips, the buttocks, the kidneys? Forget it.
Cancer? Chest, breasts and bodily fluids. What?
Scorpio? Reproductive organs sounds enticing, but thrown in are also the pelvis, urinary bladder and rectum. That would be a no.
Aries? Head, eyes, adrenals and, just to keep Big Pharma happy, blood pressure.
I must say, if the gods of the cosmos were accepting applications for transmigration, my fellow Fire Signer, Leo, which rules the heart, does have its appeal.
But, indeed, the prospect of rearranging the eons-honored alignment of the celestial and physiological is, as I note, iffy.
Acceptance likely is the only out, but I did discover on a website run by Allure beauty products that all is not lost.
Navigating through Juno, “an asteroid associated with long-term relationships …” entering Aquarius, and later in February, Jupiter, my ruling planet, creating “a sextile (a flirty aspect between two planets) with carefree Uranus,” I’m told I “should take a few moments each night and morning to gently dot on moisture-boosting, skin-refreshing eye cream,” and only for us antsy Sags, “we’ve grabbed two for you — one’s on the pricier side, the other is more wallet-friendly, but both have received high marks from our resident beauty experts.”
And there we have it. Stars in my eyes, after all.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
