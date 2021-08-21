Avalonia Land Conservancy, in a recent release, said it had saved “an ecologically and historically significant property” in North Stonington in acquiring the 86-acre Herman E. Sheets Family Forest, part of the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed, that includes Laurel Glen, “one of North Stonington’s original historical villages” and also providing a habitat for an array of wildlife and birds.
I knew Dr. Herman Sheets, who lived at Mumford Cove in Groton and died at age 97 in 2006, in the many years we sat together and talked in the sauna at the old Mystic Community Center (now part of the Ocean Community YMCA) and who I also profiled as part of a newspaper series on active elders. Despite being severely afflicted with arthritis, he swam regularly at the community center.
In the 1950s, Sheets was head of research at Electric Boat in Groton and was also an inventor, engineer, university professor and consultant, and, in his youth, was decathlon champion in Saxony, in Germany, in 1929.
However, as I was interviewing Sheets about his life, we hit an impasse when talking about his youth in Germany and the fate of his parents. He was reluctant to revisit that part of his past. I had learned from Holocaust research organizations that his parents died at the hands of the Nazis.
His wife, Paulann Sheets, widely known in Groton for years of environmental advocacy and serving on the Groton Town Council, was protective of her husband’s health and his reluctance to talk about his past. She asked that I not discuss his parents’ fate with him. Other family members echoed her concerns.
It was agreed that upon Sheets’ death I might relate that part of his story, which I eventually did. I’ve since learned more about his father and mother, Dr. Arthur Chitz and Gertrud Chitz.
What I also learned recently is that there is a memorial bench in their names adjacent to Herman Sheets’ headstone in Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic.
According to the online site Music and the Holocaust, Arthur Chitz was born in 1882 in Prague to a German-speaking Jewish family and in his youth studied composition, violin and piano in Prague, Frankfurt and Vienna, and earned a Ph.D. in 1905. Two years later, he married Gertrud Stern, an artist, singer and pianist.
Chitz moved to Dresden to study engineering, but rather than follow into the family chemical business, he decided to devote himself to music. “As a musicologist,” says this Holocaust resource, “he made important contributions to scholarship on Beethoven’s early music, discovering some previously unknown scores in Beethoven’s papers.” One was a sonata written for mandolin and harpsichord.
Drafted into the German army during the First World War, he was awarded the Saxon Silver Cross.
After the war, his career as a performer, accompanist and arranger flourished. He toured Europe and worked as musical director and composer of incidental music at the Dresden Schauspielhaus (state theater), and as harpsichordist at a Dresden church, and also conducted in Berlin in 1932.
But a year later, following Hitler’s appointment as chancellor, anti-Semitic laws restricted every aspect of Jews’ lives in Germany.
Two decades earlier, Chitz and his wife, assimilated Jews in Germany, had converted to Protestantism, perhaps, it is speculated, to enhance Chitz’ musical career and enable his appointment as orchestra director at the Dresden theater.
Their two children — Herman and his sister Hilda — were born in Dresden and raised Lutheran. They left Germany for Czechoslovakia in the 1930s, where Herman pursued a doctorate.
The conversion to Christianity for the parents, who stayed in Germany, did not deter the Nazis.
“Chitz was forbidden from performing two concerts in Dresden in April 1933, and he was forced to retire from all aspects of musical life in May,” says the Music and the Holocaust report. “Nevertheless, Chitz chose to remain in Germany, though he sent his children to Prague. Letters from his daughter suggest that Chitz tried to leave Germany, but it was already too late. Arthur and his wife were unable to find transport out of the country.”
What follows, also from the Holocaust report, was sadly typical and ultimately fatal:
“In 1938, Chitz was arrested and taken to Buchenwald. After a month he was released and Chitz and his wife were ordered to give up their apartment that they lived in for 30 years. They were forbidden by law to sell or donate their possessions, which included books, instruments, scores and his wife’s paintings (though he did appear to have arranged for some of his scores and his piano to be looked after by a friend.)
“In 1942 the couple were transported to a ghetto near Skirotava in Riga. After its liquidation in November 1943, survivors were transported to Riga-Kaiserwald, a concentration camp. It is likely that Chitz died in this camp in 1944. His wife later died during a Death March from Riga to Dresden in 1945.”
I spoke with several of Herman Sheets’ six children (he was also stepfather to two children) before his funeral in April 2006. “Our father did not want to talk about past pain when we were younger,” said two of his sons, Lawrence and Michael Sheets. “Herman asked his father to come with him to America. His father told him, ‘I’m an old man. I’m a pensioner. They won’t bother an old man.’ Our grandparents probably thought America was not a cultured place, a little bit wild and woolly. They thought they’d be left alone.”
The children also said their father never denigrated Germany to them, though he was never able to forgive himself for not persuading his parents of the need to leave Europe.
His wife, Paulann, recalled that she had heard him sing, in his decidedly unmusical way, what seemed to be verses in German while shaving in the morning, and thinking he was out of her hearing.
