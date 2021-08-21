Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain, heavy at times. High 73F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming W and increasing to 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 69F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.