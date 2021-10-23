Eva Franchi, widow of singer Sergio Franchi, is selling her 200-acre estate in Stonington, known as Farmholme, and for 25 years the locale of an immensely popular summertime concert, for an asking price of $12.6 million.
Sergio Franchi, who died of brain cancer at age 60 in 1990, was an Italian-American tenor early on trained for an operatic career but later turned toward popular and romantic music. He became a headliner in Las Vegas as well as finding success in concerts and on stage here and abroad and appearing often on television and also in films, including, in 1969, “The Secret of Santa Vittoria.”
His widow, in a story published the other week, said Franchi purchased the estate, located along Pequot Trail a half-mile east of Farmholme Road, in 1979, charmed by it at first sight because the property reminded him of his homeland in Italy. She said they visited the estate after Sergio Franchi went to look at an antique car for sale there.
Franchi’s first-blush affection for the place may well be true, but there is rather more to the story of how he came to own it. The purchase involved years of wrangling and lawsuits and a very public eviction, and ultimately was decided, in 1983, by the Connecticut Supreme Court.
Besides Franchi, central to this saga was one John W.S. McCormick, heir to the H.F. McCormick Shade Tobacco Co. and Windsor Shade Tobacco fortune, who, in 1991, was sentenced to just under four years in prison for bank fraud.
McCormick, too, is deceased. He died in 1996 of a malignant brain tumor at age 53.
But let’s return to Farmholme and what transpired, or not, between McCormick and Franchi.
This is how the Connecticut Supreme Court, in deciding the case for Franchi, summarized it:
“On June 30, 1977, Farmholme, Inc. (McCormick, et.al.), purchased a 200-acre estate in Stonington for $300,000, financed by $280,000 in mortgages. This property included a main house, a guest house, a caretaker’s cottage and various outbuildings. Thereafter, around June, 1978, and for some time prior to September 6, 1979, … John W. S. McCormick, a business associate of Lewis J. Payton, president of Farmholme, was permitted to occupy the premises with the obligation to pay the mortgage together with all costs and expenses incidental to the property.
“The first mortgage became delinquent. In March, 1978, foreclosure proceedings were instituted and a foreclosure by sale was ordered. In August, 1979, approximately one month before the scheduled foreclosure sale … Sergio Franchi met McCormick and Payton through Anthony D. Pascucci, a mutual acquaintance of Franchi and McCormick.
“Discussions and negotiations looking to the purchase of the premises followed. On September 6, 1979, Farmholme (Inc.) conveyed the premises by warranty deed to Franchi and Edward Traubner, Franchi’s business manager, for $395,000.
“On February 13, 1980, Franchi and Traubner, granted (McCormick) the option to repurchase for $475,600 by September 8, 1980, the entire premises sold except for a small parcel of unimproved road frontage.
“(McCormick) claim(s) that the transaction was not a sale, but actually a loan and that the deed-option vehicle really masked, under coercive circumstances because of (McCormick’s) financial problems, a usurious arrangement.
“Under an arrangement between the parties, McCormick and his family — his wife and four children — continued to remain on the premises in the main house. Franchi occupied the guest home on occasion.”
There were more shenanigans involving a caretaker on the property who claimed to be owed $25,000 by McCormick and who was accused by McCormick’s wife of driving a herd of cows at one of her children and making faces at her family.
Ostensibly, it seemed like a sweet deal for Franchi and a tidy profit should McCormick exercise the buy-back option. But McCormick, previously in trouble in Rhode Island on charges of defrauding a Providence bank, elected instead to cry usury.
In December 1980, a Superior Court judge decided the place did belong to Franchi. McCormick appealed to the state Supreme Court but another ruling came down saying McCormick could no longer stay on the property, even while the appeal was being weighed.
Hence, in March 1981, the eviction. I was there, as was the sheriff, Henry N. Marsh, a brace of lawyers, movers, locksmiths, police and assorted others, including McCormick, for a spell, and Franchi, the latter remaining in the guest house.
McCormick left early and two older children were in school. So McCormick’s wife, Victoria, was alone, with two younger children, in the main house, a 6,300-square-foot, slate-roof Colonial with seven bedrooms and, according to the Stonington assessor, built in the early 1900s. She was fending off Sheriff Marsh through an intercom as locksmiths struggled at the door. She finally broke down and wept as workmen started carting away crystal and finery. Eighteen rooms of it.
Her husband returned after the movers began, jawed with Marsh and then, with his family, departed.
He kept trying in vain to reclaim Farmholme, and in August 1991 was convicted in a federal court in Hartford of defrauding a bank in Hamden of $61,000. The federal prosecutor was allowed to introduce evidence of McCormick’s swindles elsewhere, from Rhode Island to California, totaling some $4 million. He was sentenced to the maximum — 46 months in prison.
Such was the backdrop to how Sergio Franchi acquired Farmholme.
Farmholme, by the way, was owned by Harold Q. Moore, and his wife, Dorothy, from 1938 until it was sold by the executor of Dorothy Moore’s will to McCormick and his partner. Harold Moore was president of the George C. Moore Co., a textile firm in Westerly, for 30 years, the company founded by his father.
After Sergio Franchi’s death, Eva began hosting an annual summer concert, attracting upwards of 4,000 people, and featuring young opera singers. The shows helped raise money for the Sergio Franchi Music Scholarship Foundation, which she created and which makes grants and scholarships to talented young singers.
In 2019, Eva Franchi held the last concert, deciding, as the story about her selling the place said, to end with the 25th show. She explained her decision that year, saying, “My heart tells me it’s the time.”
She said the same in the story published earlier this month: “Timing is everything in life. I think everything around me tells me (it’s time to sell).”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
