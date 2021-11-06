In her recent letter to the editor of The Sun, Betty J. Cotter, of Shannock, in urging the creation of “a more functional and aesthetically pleasing Route 1 corridor for the 21st century,” mentioned the fate of the 18th-century Gavitt House, also known as the “Whipping Post.”
“I was 14 when the historic Gavitt, or ‘Whipping Post,’ house was taken down (and moved elsewhere) to make way for Route 78,” she wrote, bemoaning the “rampant” commercial, mostly, and residential development along the old Post Road at the expense of Westerly’s history and landmarks.
Needless to say, “Whipping Post” piqued my interest as much as the fact that the historic structure was dismantled and moved elsewhere.
The other day I spoke with the fellow who, in 1974, acquired the center-chimney colonial Gavitt House for $2,000 to $3,000 and after much more considerable expense, removed and reconstructed this noteworthy relic of Westerly history some 40 miles away — in Lyme, Conn.
He is J. Melvin Woody, then an assistant professor of philosophy at Connecticut College in New London, and just last summer awarded the 2021 Lyme Land Trust Volunteer of the Year “for his half-century of tireless dedication to the protection of the land and waterways we hold dear.”
He removed the Gavitt House to Beaver Brook Road in Lyme where, set back on 25 acres he purchased, he painstakingly rebuilt what is today a 10-room, late 18th-century home that initially had four rooms on the first floor, including a buttery off an expansive kitchen, four rooms on the second floor and to which Woody added another two rooms.
Architectural and archeological historians, he says, date the Gavitt House he bought to circa 1765, and assess what he has done as restoring it to a 1790s period home.
A bit of history:
According to a Providence Journal story published in May 1974, the house, located on Franklin Street “a little north of the Red Brook,” was used for town meetings back in the day because of its spacious construction, particularly the west front room, and deemed one of the few buildings large enough to accommodate the town’s taxpayers.
Woody said the place also was chosen for the public meetings because there was no Congregational Church at the time in town and any other religious venue was deemed too prone to heresies.
“At the April meeting in 1836, according to (local) accounts, the floor of the room ‘far advanced in age’ collapsed during a debate, sending office holders and the taxpayers attending into the cellar ‘among the pork barrels,’” reads the Journal story.
“The histories further quote one burgher as remarking ‘Well, well, here is where the rich and poor meet together.’”
The “Whipping Post” appellation derives from a large buttonwood tree in the front of the building, where, in 1830, the last public whipping was administered. “The defendant receiving the punishment had been sentenced to receive ‘nineteen stripes for stealing sheep.’
“At one time the house, alongside the East Coast’s main thoroughfare, the Post Road, also was an inn.”
In the early 1970s, Woody, then living in South Lyme and who had successfully bought and restored a small, 18th-century house in Chester, Conn., was looking around for another one to take on.
“I saw in The Day that this house (the Gavitt House) had come on the market, but even after I saw it I found two other houses, one in Wareham, Mass., and one in Mystic that is now the Captain Daniel Packer Inne,” he said.
“After failing to get those two houses, I went back to this house owned by two sisters that was put in danger by the (Route 78) bypass. I went in and had a close look and thought it was fine, though it was big.”
The place was then owned by Mr. and Mrs. Albert Groppelli and Antoinette DePlacido, according to the Journal. The house had its issues with age and changes to modernize the interior, but, in January 1974, Woody bought it with the understanding he had to move it all by June. He enlisted the aid of Connecticut College students and began dismantling it, removing the plaster and taking apart the fireplaces, stone by stone. Robert Tatro, a contractor in Stonington, then helped with the beams.
“We got all the guts out and then Bob Tatro numbered all the stones, all the beams and we stored it all in a barn in Lyme,” said Woody.
Once the foundation was laid and an entrance road fashioned, the initial reconstruction was completed by 1976 or 1977, with help from friends. But the complete renovation took Woody some 17 years, all the while he was first living in a cabin in the woods as he labored on his project and then in the house itself.
He found a set of 14 doors in Northeastern Connecticut that imbue the 1790s construction details.
One aspect of dating colonial-era homes, he was told by historians, is to determine the age of pottery shards around the property and then go 10 years further back, figuring the shelf life of a piece of pottery is about a decade.
He said he also learned from historians there likely was an earlier home on the Gavitt House site in Westerly owned by a colonel in the colonial militia.
He said the owner of the Gavitt House must have been a man of means.
“The chimney was a marvel,” he said. “The fireplaces were all dressed granite, in Westerly pink granite. In those days, most were made of fieldstone. The fireplaces were eight or ten feet wide.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.