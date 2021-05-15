Back in February, in a story about an array of decencies and courtesies I was aware of during the depths of the pandemic, I mentioned Rick Devin, of Hope Valley, who, to celebrate his 75th birthday, sent out blank checks for $75 each to 75 people, inviting them to do whatever they wished with the money but to let him know what they chose.
The other day I stopped by Devin’s home and art studio and gallery on the main street in downtown Hope Valley to find out who did what.
As background, know that Devin, who turned 75 on Jan. 31, has had his trials in the last decade or so, beginning with a diagnosis of lung cancer in 2009, surgical removal of two-thirds of his right lung, esophageal repair, double-bypass surgery a year after the cancer surgery, vein litigation, bilateral pneumonia which left him unable to sleep and since then, on an oxygen feed. He also has issues with his eyes.
As a consequence, he no longer does art shows — he is a painter, an illustrator and creator of fanciful and miniature figures — and lately is limited in his drawing due to his eye woes. During his years in Hope Valley, where he and his wife, Robin, retired librarian at the University of Rhode Island with a doctorate in medical anthropology, have lived since 1981, he served on the Hopkinton Town Council and also the Chariho Regional School Committee. He was director of the Wickford Art Festival for six years and co-director for two. Some of his art was inspired by the six months he lived in Haiti with his wife while she worked on her doctorate focused on women's health.
He was, as anyone would imagine, beset by such medical miseries, delighted to make it to 75 and, though frail and of slender build, very much in step with his world and the greater one, and much taken with the idea he found in an issue of the AARP magazine that prompted this special birthday largesse.
One problem he encountered immediately was coming up with 75 recipients. He did assemble a list of some 50, including, for example, each member of a family, and, through remote relatives and distant friends, found another 25. The checks, a labor in themselves to make out, were sent in hand-addressed letters and mailed about the time of his birthday, and thus far he has heard from 73 of the 75. Two women, one in transit from California to Florida, and the other in Jamestown, have neither responded nor cashed the checks, but Devin is patient.
Checks were mailed, besides locally, to Pennsylvania, Oregon, California, New York, New Jersey and Georgia, among other places, but not to anyone outside the country to avoid the hassle of cashing the checks abroad.
A number of people, said Devin, made out the checks to themselves and then donated the money and matched the $75 with their own $75.
As for where the money went — among the benefiting organizations were:
Foster Parrots, the bird rescue organization in Hopkinton, where an accidental fire in early April killed 80 birds; St. Joseph’s Church in Hope Valley and its fund for needy families; Christ Our Hope Presbyterian Church in Charlestown; the WARM center in Westerly; School One, for troubled teens, in Providence; the Nature Conservancy; the Sierra Club; Smile Train, a nonprofit organization and charity providing corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates; a VFW post in New Jersey; the Senior Village at SaddleBrooke in Tucson, Ariz., Congenital Hyperinsulinise International in Glen Ridge, N.J.; and the Gary Sinise Foundation, a veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military.
Also, Mission Oxygen, a campaign to help hospitals in India meet mounting oxygen need; Mudbone Grown, an organization in Oregon helping black farmers; food banks in Rhode Island and other states; a playwriting theater group; a shelter for abused women; social justice for immigrants; a vacation to Disneyland for ill children; the YMCA; and libraries including the Ashaway Library.
In his letter accompanying the checks, Devin wrote: “I am so thankful that I have been allowed to remain here for so long after the last number of years. Perhaps, I’ll have a few more to come and hopefully they’ll be healthier.
“I cherish you and yours and hope this small project may brighten your day and the day of others.”
He has just finished writing a thank you letter to be sent to all the check recipients.
In it, he wrote: “So far your donations have meant so much to others besides myself … So I will say thank you again. Be well my friends and may good health accompany you as we travel forward.”
And better health and comfort to you, Rick Devin, and may your kindness remain contagious.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.