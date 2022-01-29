Catching up:
Several weeks ago, I wrote about Max Finnance, of Ledyard, who had achieved the rare status of Advanced Cicerone, which, in the world of craft beer and brewing, both commercial and at home, is, in essence, royalty in ability to taste, discriminate, pair beer and food, enhance flavor identification, develop new beers and, well, separate the wheat from the chaff.
As Finnance told me, there are currently 150 Advanced Cicerones in the world and 20 Master Cicerones, the highest level. Of the 150, 11 live in New England, two in Connecticut and none in Rhode Island. Finnance is prepping to take the exam for master again, an arduous two-day ordeal involving essays, oral interviews and eight tasting panels. Passing is 85. Last time, he scored 79.
I had asked him to name one of the odder brews he’d come across and he mentioned an Icelandic beer called Hvalur 2 which, as he explained, is made using whale testicles smoked over sheep dung.
That caught the attention of not a few readers, so I recently asked the genial Finnance if there were similarly adventurous, if not perhaps quite so genitally earthy, beers brewed closer to home.
His response: “There’s a brewery outside Boston (Cambridge Brewing Company) that has made some zany one-off batches. I remember a hot dog inspired beer complete with dill and mustard seeds, and one with flaming hot Cheetos, but they mostly focus on more traditional (and very good) beers.
“There is a brewery called Earth Eagle in Portsmouth, N.H., that used to specialize in gruits (a very old style of beer from before hops were en vogue) with some very strange ingredients, from Chaga mushrooms to wormwood to whole pigs’ heads. However, in recent years they have tamed their offerings quite a bit, probably due to customer demand, and the only gruit on their tap list right now is a Scottish style ale with heather and lavender.
“Black Pond Brews in Dayville, Conn., has made some very spicy chili pepper beers, which may seem crazy to some of your more novice beer readers, but chili peppers are (maybe surprisingly) fairly commonplace as ‘weird’ ingredients go in the beer world.”
My reminiscences about the much beloved and famously roving folk singer and songwriter Bill Staines, who died in December in his home New Hampshire at age 74, drew a couple of poignant recollections from readers.
This from Gary Smith, a retired chiropractor and RN, living in Groton:
“That was a really nice article about the finest folk singer I’ve ever known. I was a student at NU (Northeastern University) in ’73 and was pegged to be the warm-up act for Bill at the Moon in Virgo Coffeehouse, though I had never heard of him at that point. I did my usual contemporary folk songs & a few on the National & then it was Bill’s show. The moment he started singing, I was mesmerized and a fan for life.
“We met occasionally at concerts and I was one of the many adoring fans that would gather round to hear his latest adventures. This lasted for a few years in the ’70s till post grad took me from New England. Roll to around 2004 or so and I was at a bluegrass festival in Kahoka, Missouri, held at a dry & dusty county fairground close to Iowa & Illinois. I never looked at the billing at festivals, I’d go to jam & never see the stage once.
“So here I am in the midway, just bought a burger & looked over & five feet away was Bill, looking at things in a booth. Of course I knew him and said Hi Bill, he looked at me and said right back: Hi Gary, you’re far from home. I was stunned, we hadn’t talked in maybe 25 years and yet in the middle of nowhere, he recalled me instantly. Who knows, maybe he remembered a guitar I have that he coveted back when & he associated me with the guitar, but still 25 years is a long gap.
“We had our first long conversation and him being the bard he was, I was able to get caught up with the happenings back in New England with people I used to know.
“What a loss to the music world. Bill, John Prine, Tony Rice, JD Crowe; so many have gone on recently it causes me to reflect. I guess seeing so many pass as we move along is one half of the gift of long life, the other half being the gift of being exposed to so many marvelous people in the first place.”
Finally, Rick Devin of Hope Valley, spry artist, good citizen and benevolent soul, died a week ago Friday.
It was about this time last year, as he approached his 75th birthday on Jan. 31, that Devin, who had been beset for years with the consequences of lung cancer and related health miseries that left him weakened and attached to an oxygen feed, sent out blank checks for $75 each to 75 friends and relatives, inviting them to do whatever they wished with the money.
In his letter accompanying the checks, he wrote “I am so thankful that I have been allowed to remain here for so long after the last number of years. Perhaps I’ll have a few more to come and hopefully they’ll be healthier.
“I cherish you and yours and hope this small project may brighten your day and the day of others.”
Bless you, Rick Devin. Bless you.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.