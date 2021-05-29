My story the other week about Rick Devin of Hope Valley and his 75th birthday gift of $75 (blank) checks sent to 75 friends, inviting them to make out the checks to whomever or whatever they wished, produced a few dividends of its own.
One, alas, was unfortunate. Humorous, I have to say, but unfortunate.
In writing about Devin, an artist with a gallery and studio in Hope Valley who was understandably thankful to reach age 75, I mentioned a series of serious health issues he’s endured for more than a decade, including lung cancer, double bypass surgery for artery blockage, bilateral pneumonia that left him dependent on an oxygen feed and what I said was “vein litigation.”
Griff Trow, a lawyer living in Charlestown, but still part of a practice in Stamford, Conn., wrote to say:
“I was looking forward to digesting another of your interesting Westerly Sun pieces when, lo and behold, there it was in black and white; ‘vein litigation.’ I’m no medical professional, so I can’t speak to the correctness of the term in that discipline. But as a retired trial lawyer I couldn’t help chuckling over the discovery of a type of trial work I had never practiced or even heard of. Had the first word been spelled “vain,” I probably wouldn’t have noticed.”
The medical procedure, of course, is vein ligation.
Still, the concept of “vain litigation,” in practice, does bring a knowing smile.
A woman living in Mystic, who asked that her name not be published, was more than happy to let me tell her story:
“How wonderful that others were inspired by those AARP Bulletin and Magazine articles. I, too, celebrated my (80th) birthday, just before the pandemic locked us down, by delivering or mailing four crisp new $20 bills to 80 family members, friends, co-workers and local shopkeepers. My hand-written note explained my desire to share my joy in life and the suggestion they give the money away.
“The responses were amazing. Many folks said, ‘This (donating money) is so fun.’ Recipients included food banks, the Zuni Nation, sports groups for underprivileged kids, extra tips for service people, unemployed immigrants, local store owners under pressure from the pandemic, homeless shelters, hospice nurses, suddenly unemployed workers, social service organizations, on and on. Some folks added their own money, and sometimes the recipients of the recipients passed it on!
“My 80th was my most wonderful birthday — planning the recipients, ordering the bills from the bank, writing the notes, delivering them, and still, with the glow I get each time I hear or reread how the ripples of joy spread outward.
“I can hardly wait till I’m 90 and do it again. Maybe I’ll only wait till 85!”
She add on a follow-up email: “The most fun thing about this birthday ‘present’ is the ripples of joy that spread outward. Some folks were inspired to donate their stimulus checks, some (including me) have expanded their giving, possibly they now realize (as I have) all the privileges and joy they have experienced in their lives and are grateful.”
Lastly, I heard from a neighbor, Karen McGee, who was not only moved by Rick Devin’s largesse but the fact that he and his wife, Robin, a retired librarian at the University of Rhode Island with a Ph.D. in medical anthropology, spent six months in Haiti where Robin did research on children’s health and the effect that mothers’ working had on children’s health as part of her doctoral work. Rick Devin taught art while he was there.
Karen McGee, a retired midwife, told me she also lived in Haiti teaching midwifery. She wanted to meet the Devins.
On a recent afternoon they sat together in the Devins’ living room and talked about their experiences, much of it rooted in the dire living conditions, poor sanitation, rampant malnutrition and oppressive poverty in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.
But they also recalled the dignity of children going off to school wearing immaculate whites, fathers taking on child care, men being midwives and women learning the dynamics of childbirth by singing.
McGee, a certified nurse-midwife who, while living and working in Cincinnati, started the first private nurse-midwifery practice in Ohio and also headed the midwifery graduate program at the University of Cincinnati, where nurse-midwives and physician residents learned obstetrics together.
She recalled being asked, out of the blue one day in the 1990s, by the Ohio Department of Health to fill a need for a midwife in Haiti. She decided to go.
She worked in several places in Haiti, including Port-au-Prince, Port-de-Paix, Cite Soleil, Mole-Saint–Nicolas and St George-La Gonave.
She said she encountered another world, challenging beyond her imagination.
The Devins, in Haiti at roughly the same time, were in Jeremie, where the Norwich-based Haitian Health Foundation maintains a clinic. Their two young sons — 7 and 4 — also were with them.
The Devins’ experience was no less cushioned from the abysmal conditions besetting the country, but they were spared some of the horror McGee witnessed in her work.
McGee came down with malaria and Rick Devin had dengue fever. He also had a group of art students who gave him a festive farewell and wanted him to come back.
Among McGee’s more pleasant memories was the “ferry” she and her medical team took from the mainland to La Gonâve, the largest of what are called Haiti’s satellite islands. The ferry turned out to be a rudimentary boat festooned with all manner of advertisement banners recycled into sails.
The island had not had medical visitors for two years.
The recollection made her smile during her conversation with the Devins. Recalling what they had seen in Haiti was perhaps not the most convivial way to spend an afternoon, but it was an unexpected dividend from the story about Rick Devin’s goodhearted birthday gesture, and that same benevolence describes what they each gave to Haiti.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
