One consequence of the pandemic, as seen through the eyes of a merchant in Stonington Borough, a woman I know and admire, is the locale of the summer Stonington Farmers’ Market.
In my limited visits to farmers’ markets in the region, this one has to be among the most robust, though it has expanded the founding principle of farm-to-vendor produce to include a variety of handicrafts. Still, it is a long-standing success, attracting hundreds every Saturday morning.
For virtually all of its 25 years of existence the summer market was at the green field adjacent to the fishing docks in the borough until the pandemic, due to concerns about social distancing, moved the summer market to the large parking lot at the Velvet Mill, home of the winter farmers’ market and outside the confines and walking convenience of the village.
As my friend, the merchant, pointed out, this upheaval has hurt Saturday morning pedestrian traffic in the borough, a vital infusion of potential customers for the livelihood of the merchants and restaurants and cafes still in business there.
I hadn’t looked at it through her eyes before.
But on a recent Saturday morning, I also looked through the eyes of the market vendors. With few exceptions, they prefer the Velvet Mill for ease of access for themselves, the availability of bathrooms and shelter in the event of a storm.
The outdoor Velvet Mill digs also evidently allow for the expansion of vendors to include crafts such as soaps, jewelry, greeting cards, woodworking, dog treats and whatnot in addition to the customary array of fruits, vegetables, breads, honey, hot sauces, cheeses, meats, fish, baked goods and beverages, though similar crafts, and even a cable TV provider, also appeared by the fishing docks.
Asphalt is not grass, however. Atmosphere is a tangible selling point, and milling on a mowed field among locals and tourists alongside the harbor, walls of lobster pots and working fishing boats at the docks provides a lure a sprawling parking lot simply cannot. Also, the music, usually supplied by banjo, guitar and fiddle, is much better appreciated on the cozier green rather than a factory lot.
But for the vendors, not unlike the village merchants, it’s about numbers and access.
Parking at the fishing docks, not as ample as at the mill, often resulted in a hodgepodge of cars and congestion. Though in the past the fishermen and the market coexisted, there were complaints about Saturday morning shoppers parking in ways that blocked trucks doing business at the docks.
The fishing docks and buildings run by the fishermen’s association and the surrounding property, including the green, are owned by the town, but they are under the jurisdiction of the Stonington Waterfront Commission, which apparently must issue a permit for the summer market.
COVID safety protocols, such as adequate sanitation facilities, and concerns about traffic and parking, provided the commission with enough to deny the permit application for the docks this summer.
The Stonington Village Improvement Association, which oversees the farmers’ market, intends to find ways over the winter to address the commission’s concerns and reapply for a permit.
Who knows what the politics are. What’s good for village merchants may not be best for the vendors and the fishermen. Still, the summer market was a natural on grass and by the water, not so much on asphalt and beside a massive edifice of brick.
As Ada Elmer, who lives in Stonington, is my witness, this occurred the other day in the Big Y in Stonington.
We were standing by one of the supermarket aisles, chatting about the ongoing success of her son-in-law, Adam Young, proprietor of and master baker at the SIFT Bake Shop and Mix Roof Top and Bar in downtown Mystic and Young Buns, a doughnut shop also downtown, and who is writing a cookbook.
A fellow walked up to me, looked me in the eye and inquired: “Weren’t you on ‘Seinfeld’?”
Well, I wasn’t Elaine, and certainly not Jerry, and though portly, I still have some hair, so not George, and obviously not the long and lanky Kramer.
That left only one suspect: Newman.
I looked at Ada, she looked back and started laughing.
Vanity is its own punishment, but I suspect we all have an image of ourselves that belies, alas, how others see us. But Newman?
Fat, squat, no neck and devious? Me?
When Ada and I moved along with our shopping, she kept laughing. I saw her a few moments later by the checkout queues and she was still laughing. She said I had to write about this.
Wayne Knight, at 5-foot-7 and with the girth of a football lineman, which he was in high school, played Newman, the postman who cavorted and conspired with Kramer in hair-brained schemes on “Seinfeld” and was the perpetual nemesis of Jerry.
He was also, fans of the first “Jurassic Park” film will recall, the scheming computer programmer who planned to sell dinosaur embryos to outsiders but was waylaid in a storm on the island and done in by cute but deadly creatures, allowing the embryo to spill free.
Newman? I know the ancestry behind my, well, sturdy Eastern European infrastructure and, yes, I have to admit my collar size is not quite the circumference of an oak barrel. But it does pain me now to watch “Seinfeld” clips on YouTube and realize I’m looking at my doppelgänger.
That devious Newman giggle, that puckish walk, that unabashed avarice, that undisguised bulk?
Me.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
