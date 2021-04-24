Readers of The New Yorker were treated in the April 19, 2021, issue to reminisces by its renowned staff writer John McPhee about his fits and false starts during his long career. Now 90, he’s been associated with the New Yorker since 1963, a staff writer since 1965 and author of some 29 books, many of them based on pieces first published in the magazine.
The small but dedicated North Stonington-based Shetucket-Quinebaug Rivers Shad Fishermen’s Association named McPhee an honorary member for his book, “The Founding Fish,” published in 2002, a celebration of the American shad. So far as I know, he has not journeyed here from his home in Princeton, N.J., to be formally inducted.
My favorite among his books is “A Sense of Where You Are: Bill Bradley at Princeton,” published n 1965, about the best basketball player the Ivy League school had seen who went on to play for the New York Knicks in the NBA and was elected to the U.S. Senate.
Among McPhee’s reflections about writing, or not, in this New Yorker issue, is a poignant tribute to Peter Benchley.
Benchley, universally known as the author of “Jaws,” which was published in 1974, lived and wrote in Stonington as well as at his homes in Pennington and then Princeton, N.J., mostly, while here during summers, on Elihu Island in Little Narragansett Bay where the family of his wife, Wendy Wesson Benchley, owned property.
Part of the “Jaws” legend is that Benchley, who died at age 65 in 2006, worked on the final draft of “Jaws” in an old turkey coop on Elihu Island and also, during the winter, the back room of a furnace supply company in Pennington.
The Benchleys also owned a home on Main Street in Stonington Borough.
McPhee’s tribute to Benchley is under the simple heading: “Writer.”
He recalls that both he and Benchley lived in Princeton and often played tennis during the winter. He also mentions that Benchley, post-“Jaws” fame and fortune, had a great white shark painted at the bottom of his swimming pool. (Benchley later disavowed the monster predator and fear “Jaws” created and worked for shark conservation and better understanding of the species.)
“I worked then in a rented space on Nassau Street, across from the Princeton campus,” McPhee writes, “and in the early winter of 1977 things were not going well. Nothing goes well in a piece of writing until it is in its final stages or done.
“One day, as usual, I couldn’t wait for Peter to show up, and when he did I ran downstairs and across the street as if I were escaping. I jumped into his car, shouting, ‘Writing sucks. It sucks, stinks and pukes. Writing sucks!’
“Peter turned the corner and drove on silently.”
A few weeks later, McPhee goes on, they’re off to play tennis again and Peter brings up McPhee’s previous outburst about writing.
Benchley asks him: “’If you made so much money that you would never have to write again, would you?’”
“I said, ‘Peter, that is your problem. That is so far off the scale in my case that I can’t even think of an answer to the question.’”
“I happened to know that Peter had netted eight million dollars in one recent year. (Eight million dollars then translates to thirty-eight million at this writing.) He could float forever on his raft above the shark in his pool.”
McPhee then concludes his tribute with as tender and knowing an homage as any friend, never mind writer, might want.
I will quote it at length:
“But he did not. As things turned out for him, he had twenty-nine more years to live. Already he had defeated some of the devils that defeat writing.
“In a friend’s pool, before he had his own, he swam long distances almost every afternoon at cocktail time. Decades later, when pulmonary fibrosis overtook him in his sixties, he wrote his way past it as long as he could.
“Meanwhile, through the nineteen-eighties and nineteen-nineties, he never stopped writing, never stopped travelling to inform his writing — articles, screenplays, factual and fictional books.
“Out of his pool and into the Pacific Ocean, he swam into cages surrounded by real great whites, the better to tell about them. He found cinematic fiction in the Sea of Cortez.
“At home in Princeton, he ate lunch at a place called the Alchemist and Barrister, always at the same table, and with me frequently enough that I knew what he was writing and ceaselessly marveled at the answer he was giving to the question he had asked me that time in his car in the early winter of 1977.”
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
