Recent stories, especially ones about a fisherman who likes to troll local waters from Ram Island to Sandy Point standing in the nude in his runabout while holding his fishing pole and about favorite songs from the ancient 1960s and early ’70s, provoked a bunch of responses from readers and a couple of novel dividends.
David Dresback, who lives on Elm Street in Stonington, came up with a dusty but germane bylaw approved by the “Warden, Burgesses and Freemen of the Borough of Stonington” that at least would have served to quell any such sight-line disturbances in the waters around the borough.
Approved on Oct. 4, 1870, the bylaw reads:
“That no person or persons in a nude state shall bathe in any of the waters around the docks or the Shore within the limits of the Borough of Stonington, between the hours of Six o’clock a.m. and Eight o’clock p.m. under penalty of Six dollars and cost of prosecution to be recovered in an action of debt to be brought in the name of the Treasurer of said Borough, one half of which shall go to the person complaining and the other half to the use of the Borough.”
Now, bathing does not explicitly cover boating or fishing, but implicitly, the borough seemingly could make a case for reining in the exhibitionist.
Interesting, that any time before dawn or after sunset, as the bylaw reads, seemingly was fine to bare all.
Reader Dresback said he found the notice by chance — it was framed — in 1985 or so looking for antiques.
He unearthed another bylaw, dating to the same period (1868), forbidding “any person or persons to play at ball or throw snow-balls, stones or other missiles” on borough streets. The penalty was $3 for that malfeasance.
That bylaw, like the one banning nude bathing, now belongs to the ages, although it was renewed in 1932, with the same $3 penalty intact.
The current borough warden, Jeff Callahan, explained that existing ordinances are reviewed every 10 years or so and either renewed or discarded.
Callahan, by the way, will receive the 2021 Hero Fellowship Award from the Stonington Historical Society at its annual Cannon Ball on Sept. 11.
The award is given annually to an individual or entity exhibiting extraordinary dedication and service in furthering the mission of the historical society in preserving, interpreting and celebrating the history of the region.
Callahan, who is serving his fifth and final two-year term as borough warden, said the warden who signed that 1932 renewal of the snowball ban, Cornelius B. Crandall, was the longest-serving warden in borough history, elected to 32 nearly consecutive one-year terms from 1900 until 1933, when he died in office. The only hiccup was 1908-1909, when John Henry was elected warden.
And so long as we’re revisiting relics from the local past, Callahan also mentioned the position of borough “hayward,” charged with securing gates and fences around the village to protect crops and prevent livestock from wandering. The hayward was equipped with a horn to alert residents of such transgressions, or perhaps scare the beasts back to their domain. The position apparently was on the borough books until the late 1950s, when the borough was enabled by the state to adopt its own charter rather than abide by the state’s “home rule” law.
Callahan said he did not recall whether the annual salary for the village hayward — the name and position an extension of English custom — was stipulated but it would not surprise him if it was once paid in pounds and shillings.
And on a personal note:
Every Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. on WMNR, a commercial-free fine arts radio station in Monroe, Conn., which I tune in daily at 94.5 FM, Garrett Stack hosts programs alternating between Broadway and what he calls American Jukebox, a registered name, basically music from the 1950s forward, featuring rock, Top 40, country and, well, jukebox-era tunes.
He is a polished host, and his enthusiasm and musical knowledge produce seamless and reliably entertaining programs. I’ve been a listener for several years.
On a whim, since he likes to do themed shows about hits, or not, and how songs or groups chart, or not, on his Jukebox show, I sent him the story I wrote a few weeks back (published July 31 in The Sun) listing some 75 artists from the ’60s and ’70s, mostly, and the one song that I thought exemplified their music or simply the one I liked best. No easy venture, picking one song, and not without risk of denouncement, as I learned, but still a fun gambit in the sluggish days of deep summer.
I sent the piece for his amusement and perusal. He turned it into a two-hour program that aired on Saturday, Aug. 21, entitled “Steve’s List: News Reporter’s Best Ever Picks.”
I was flattered to say the least, and of course he didn’t agree with some, but he was ever kind and the program, from the emails he passed along to me, resonated with listeners.
What I didn’t know is that that program is available and will remain so indefinitely, not on the WMNR website but on the Public Radio Exchange (PRX).
Here’s the link: https://exchange.prx.org/pieces/382028.
Be my guest.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
